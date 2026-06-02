MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 1 June 2026 was 428.35p (ex-income) 433.73p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
02 June 2026
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