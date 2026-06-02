MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 1 June 2026 was 428.35p (ex-income) 433.73p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

02 June 2026