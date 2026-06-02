GetSure Insurance Agency: GetSure Launches The Rate Scoop, a Weekly Publication on CD and Fixed Annuity Interest Rates

GetSure today launched The Rate Scoop, a weekly email publication that compiles publicly available interest-rate information for certificates of deposit and multi-year fixed annuities into a single, consistent weekly summary. The publication is editorial and informational and does not provide financial advice.

GREENBRAE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / GetSure today announced the launch of The Rate Scoop, a weekly email publication that aggregates and reports publicly available interest-rate information for certificates of deposit (CDs) and multi-year fixed annuity products. The publication is editorial and informational in nature and is intended to make broadly scattered, publicly available rate information easier to follow in a single weekly update.

Interest-rate information for these products is published across hundreds of separate bank and insurance-carrier sources, in differing formats, and is updated on no common schedule. As a result, information that is technically public can be difficult to track over time. The Rate Scoop was developed to address that fragmentation by compiling publicly disclosed figures into one consistent weekly summary with a stable, repeatable structure.

"Interest-rate information for these products is published in many different places and changes frequently, which makes it hard to follow over time," said Rikin Shah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GetSure. "The Rate Scoop was created to organize that publicly available information into a single, consistent weekly summary that readers can review on their own."

How The Rate Scoop Works

The Rate Scoop is published once per week. Each edition compiles publicly listed rate information from institutions and carriers that disclose it, and reports observed week-over-week movement across the data set. The publication is organized into recurring sections so that the same categories and terms appear in the same place in every edition, allowing readers to follow the information from one week to the next.

Coverage is organized by product category and by term length. For certificates of deposit, the publication tracks information across short- and medium-term lengths. For multi-year fixed annuity products, it tracks information across one-year through ten-year terms. Where financial-strength information is publicly available for a given product, the publication notes it alongside the corresponding entry.

"Information about these products is spread across hundreds of bank and carrier sources, and it changes constantly," said Suresh Surywanshi, Head of Product at GetSure. "We approached The Rate Scoop as an editorial product first. The emphasis is on a stable weekly format and a transparent methodology, so that readers always know what they are looking at and where the information comes from."

The publication does not rank products, does not recommend any institution, carrier, or product, and does not provide individualized financial, investment, tax, or insurance advice. It reports publicly available information and reflects week-over-week changes within that information.

A Consistent Weekly Format

Each edition follows the same layout, with the same product categories and term lengths presented in the same order. According to GetSure, the intent of that consistency is to let readers follow the information over time rather than locating and re-formatting it from many separate sources each week.

"The goal is clarity and consistency - the same structure every week," Shah said. "It is designed to inform, not to advise."

Methodology and Editorial Notes

The Rate Scoop reports interest-rate information that is publicly disclosed by financial institutions and insurance carriers. Figures are compiled on a periodic basis and may change without notice; information reported in any given edition reflects the data available at the time of compilation. The publication is provided for informational and editorial purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, or insurance advice, an offer, or a solicitation. Product availability, terms, and eligibility vary by provider and by state. Readers are responsible for verifying current terms directly with the relevant institution or carrier.

Availability

The Rate Scoop is published on a weekly schedule. Readers who wish to receive the publication may subscribe through the GetSure website.

About GetSure

GetSure is an independent insurance agency headquartered in Greenbrae, California, licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. GetSure publishes consumer-facing informational resources related to savings and insurance products. Additional information is available at getsure.org.

Media Contact

Organization: GetSure Insurance Agency

Contact Person Name: Rikin Shah

Website: https://getsure.org/

Email: rikin@getsure.org

Contact Number: +14159490496

Address: 290 Via Casitas #102

City: Greenbrae

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: GetSure Insurance Agency

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/getsure-launches-the-rate-scoop-a-weekly-publication-on-cd-and-fi-1172731