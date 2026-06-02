Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES): Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES). SES' 1Q26 update further shifts the story from EV battery development toward a commercialization model led by ESS, with drone cells, materials, and Molecular Universe adding clearer 2H26/2027 revenue paths. Revenue beat expectations, though Q1 benefited from ~$1.5M of 4Q25 revenue shifting into the period, so the better read is not run-rate extrapolation but improved mix, reaffirmed FY26 guidance, and better visibility into drone qualification, cost reductions, and AI-enabled product differentiation.

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Key Takeaways:

SES is shifting from EV R&D toward commercialization, with ESS anchoring FY26 revenue and drone cells/materials adding clearer 2H26 and 2027 growth paths.

1Q26 revenue beat was helped by timing, but stronger gross margin, improved mix, and reaffirmed $30M-$35M guidance support execution credibility.

Drone cells are the key upside variable, with NDAA-compliant samples shipping, defense interest building, and qualification potentially converting into fuller 2027 deliveries.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Stonegate, Inc.