Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum-secure cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to invite shareholders to attend its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which will be held on June 18, 2026.

The meeting will be accessible both in person and via webcast.

Virtual Meeting Access:

https://lavery.zoom.us/j/66995749268?pwd=nEtjd0SqwVUrw2IuqNibtRziXJylpu.1

Meeting Materials:

https://www.quantumemotion.com/investorsdocuments

The AGM will provide shareholders with an overview of the Company's achievements over the past twelve months and its strategic priorities for the year ahead. As a snapshot, here are some highlights:

Building a Quantum-Secure Ecosystem

A key milestone was the Company's strategic relationship with Krown Technologies, culminating in the launch of Qastle, the world's first quantum-secure hot wallet. Together, the companies deployed quantum-secure infrastructure designed to protect millions of dollars in digital assets and demonstrated the practical application of QeM's quantum-based cybersecurity platform in blockchain environments.

The Company continued to expand its presence in the digital health sector through its partnership with Greybox Solutions, whose secure healthcare platform is gaining traction in U.S. senior care and assisted living markets.

Expanding the Platform: From Cloud to Chip

Quantum eMotion advanced its full-stack quantum-resilient security strategy through collaborations with JMEM TEK, accelerating the development of next-generation secure semiconductor solutions that combine QRNG, PUF, and post-quantum cryptography technologies.

The acquisition of strategic assets from Jet Lab Technologies and SKV Technology significantly expanded the Company's capabilities, enabling the development of an integrated cybersecurity platform spanning cloud environments, runtime cryptographic protection, communications, and semiconductor security.

QeM also welcomed Jason Thomas, founder of SecureKeys and a recognized cybersecurity innovator, as Director of Product Development, further strengthening the Company's expertise in runtime cryptographic protection and advanced cybersecurity solutions.

Securing Critical Infrastructure

Through collaborations with Aegis, Malahat Battery Technologies, and SEETEL, the Company's technologies are integrated into energy storage systems, defence-oriented applications, and critical infrastructure environments.

From the deployment of quantum-secured energy storage platforms to the co-development of advanced energy and security solutions, Quantum eMotion demonstrated that cybersecurity is no longer confined to digital systems alone-it is increasingly essential to the infrastructure that powers modern society.

Strengthening Trust Through Compliance and Innovation

The Company initiated NIST FIPS 140-3 validation activities with Lightship Security, successfully passed its ISO/IEC 27001 surveillance audit without non-conformities, achieved ISO/IEC 27017 cloud security certification, and advanced the deployment of QRNG-enhanced cybersecurity solutions across multiple industries.

The Company additionally joined Quebec's Kirq Quantum Communication Testbed, launched a refreshed corporate brand and website, served as Diamond Sponsor of the ISC2 Security Congress, and gained increased recognition among institutional investors, including becoming a significant holding within the Defiance Quantum ETF.

A Landmark Capital Markets Achievement

Following the filing of its Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company commenced trading in the NYSE American under the ticker symbol QNC, significantly enhancing its visibility among U.S. investors and expanding access to global capital markets.

Launching eShield-Q: Protecting Cryptography Against AI-Driven and Future Quantum Threats

A major milestone during the year was the launch of eShield-Q, Quantum eMotion's next-generation cybersecurity platform designed to protect cryptographic operations while they are actively executing. Built on an "assume compromise" security model, eShield-Q safeguards encryption keys and cryptographic processes during runtime, when they are most vulnerable.

The platform combines eFlux-Q quantum entropy generation, SecureKey memory-secure cryptography, and runtime integrity protection to defend against memory scraping, side-channel attacks, kernel and hypervisor exploits, entropy degradation, and increasingly sophisticated AI-driven attacks.

Designed for seamless integration across AI platforms, cloud environments, VPNs, identity systems, databases, enterprise networks, and government infrastructure, eShield-Q expands Quantum eMotion's security portfolio and strengthens its position at the forefront of cybersecurity against both emerging AI threats and future quantum-era risks.

Looking Ahead: The Next 12 Months

As Quantum eMotion enters its next phase of growth, management is focused on converting technological leadership into commercial scale. Key priorities include:

Expansion of eShield-Q deployments addressing runtime cryptographic protection for AI, cloud, and enterprise environments.

Advancement of its quantum-secure semiconductor and system-on-chip initiatives through its collaboration with JMEM TEK and other industry partners.

Continued commercialization of SecureKeys technologies and broader integration across the Company's cybersecurity portfolio.

Further penetration into critical infrastructure sectors, including energy storage, healthcare, defense, financial services, and government applications.

Advancement of NIST FIPS validation and additional certifications supporting enterprise and government adoption.

Growth of strategic partnerships, channel relationships, and international market opportunities.

Increased engagement with institutional investors following the Company's NYSE American listing.

Message from the CEO

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum eMotion, commented:

"The past year has been transformative for QeM. We have evolved from a company known primarily for its QRNG technology into a growing quantum cybersecurity platform spanning cloud, software, communications, AI, and semiconductor security. Our accomplishments reflect the dedication of our employees, partners, customers, and shareholders. As we look ahead, we believe the market opportunity for quantum-secure technologies has never been greater. We are entering the next phase of our journey with strong momentum, a broader technology portfolio, expanding commercial opportunities, and a clear mission: to help secure the digital infrastructure of the future."

Corporate updates

Larry Moore will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors. He will, however, continue to play a key leadership role within Quantum eMotion, serving as Vice President, Research & Development, where he will remain instrumental in advancing the Company's technology and innovation strategy.

The Company has also, subject to stock exchange acceptance, retained Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC") to provide certain marketing services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV, NYSE American and applicable legislation. The services will include the creation and distribution of marketing materials and overseeing progress and results from SFLLC's services. Under the agreement, the Company will pay SFLLC $200,000 per month for the initial three-month term and the Company retains the right to renew the agreement at any point during the three-month term (on a month-to-month basis) or to terminate the agreement at any time with no penalty. Consideration payable to SFLLC is solely cash and does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this agreement, the Company does not have any relationship with SFLLC and Mr. Wesley De Souza, CEO of SFLLC, holds no securities of the Company nor has any interest in the Company. SFLLC's address is 1389 Center Drive, Suite 200, Park City, Utah, 84098, info@sidewaysfrequency.com.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company addresses the growing demand for hardware and software security for connected devices through its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, exploiting quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability to protect high-value assets and critical systems. QeM targets Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain, Cloud-Based IT Security, Government Networks, Secure Device Keying (IoT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics), and Quantum Cryptography.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on NYSE American; the expected cessation of trading on the OTCQB; the anticipated benefits of the NYSE American listing; and the Company's business strategy, target markets and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to delays in or failure to complete listing-related processes, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable exchange requirements, changes in market conditions" the value of the Company's intangible assets, completing proof of concept studies, protecting intangible assets rights, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all, the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, increases in costs, changes in legislation and regulation, changes in economic and political conditions and other risks inherent to the cybersecurity industry and new technologies, such as risk of obsolescence, slow adoption and competing technological advances; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299816

Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.