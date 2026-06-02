New capabilities across Security Operations, AI and Endpoint Management advance Autonomous IT

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced AI-driven product innovations at the Gartner Security Risk Management Summit, designed to give security operations, IT and compliance teams more of what they have been asking for: faster threat hunting, earlier anomaly detection, autonomous policy enforcement and broader public-sector coverage.

"Autonomous IT is about giving a single operator the data, guidance and reach to do what once took an entire team and these innovations are another major step on that journey. With these advancements, we're embedding more intelligence and automation across the platform so customers can find threats faster, close gaps before they become incidents and keep their environments continuously aligned to policy," said Harman Kaur, chief technology officer at Tanium. "Each of these capabilities brings our customers closer to a future where IT and security operate as one autonomous, resilient and unstoppable."

Built on the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, the new capabilities span key solution pillars of the portfolio: Security Operations and Endpoint Management, with AI throughout. The company has also expanded its FedRAMP authorized services, extending Autonomous IT to more U.S. Government customers.

Expansion of Security Operations:

Tanium Threat Navigator: Tanium Threat Navigator empowers security operations teams with a true threat hunting workflow, allowing them to rapidly test and refine hypotheses while capturing key insights as they hunt. By automating scalable threat hunting across historical and live data, Tanium Threat Navigator transforms successful hunts into actionable intelligence and converts them into alerts that reduce dwell times and time to response.

Tanium Connector for Microsoft Edge for Business: Tanium Connector for Microsoft Edge for Business integrates browser telemetry into the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, including crash, extensions, login, password breach, unsafe site visits, malware and sensitive data transfers. By unifying browser and endpoint intelligence in real time, Tanium Connector for Microsoft Edge for Business closes critical security blind spots and enables faster, more informed investigations. Without relying on browser add-ons or extra infrastructure, organizations gain deeper visibility into browser-based threats, improve compliance validation, and strengthen overall endpoint security across the enterprise.

Expansion of AI:

Tanium Anomaly Detection for Enterprise Software: Tanium is expanding its AI competencies with anomaly detection, identifying deviations from normal patterns that may indicate security or performance risk. Tanium Anomaly Detection for Enterprise Software analyzes applications across endpoints against peer groups and organizational norms, surfaces unusual or risky software, enriches those findings with context and pinpoints affected devices. This approach reduces security exposure, eliminates software inventory blind spots and strengthens governance enabling more efficient and proactive IT and security operations.

New FedRAMP Authorized Services: Tanium has received FedRAMP PMO (Program Management Office) authorization, specifically for US based customers and partners, to add new services to the Tanium Cloud for U.S. Government (TC-USG) boundary, making them available to all TC-USG customers. Newly authorized offerings include Tanium Ask, Tanium Connector for Microsoft Intune, Tanium Jump Gate, Tanium Endpoint Management for Operational Technology (OT) and Tanium Endpoint Management for Mobile.

Expansion of Endpoint Management:

Tanium Enforce: Tanium Enforce streamlines policy enforcement end-to-end, turning configuration standards into autonomously enforced guardrails across the enterprise. Organizations can now import chosen Center for Internet Security (CIS) Build Kits, without re-write, as enforceable policies. Continuous drift detection and automated remediation keep endpoints in the intended state. The result is a simple policy setup based on CIS best practice security guidance and continuous, autonomous, closed-loop enforcement at scale compressing time to remediation from weeks to minutes.

These innovations are being showcased at the Gartner Security Risk Management Summit, June 1-3, 2026 at the Tanium booth #309. To see how Tanium can strengthen IT operations and security posture, visit www.tanium.com/see-a-demo.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, Tom Cipolla, Lina Al Dana, et al., 5 January 2026

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About the Gartner Security Risk Management Summit

Gartner analysts will present the latest insights for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security Risk Management Summits, taking place March 9-10 in Mumbai, March 16-17 in Sydney, June 1-3 in National Harbor, MD, July 22-24 in Tokyo, August 4-5 in Sao Paulo and September 22-24 in London. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X and LinkedIn using GartnerSEC.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world's leading organizations trust Tanium's single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn

Tanium's statements and content regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change without notice at Tanium's sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products or functionality is intended to outline Tanium's general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision, nor is it incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation. The development, release, and timing of any future products or functionality remain at Tanium's sole discretion.

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