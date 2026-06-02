Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 16:00 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

XTEL Accelerates Enterprise Revenue Management with Appointment of Thiago Valsani to Drive Agentic AI and TPM-Analytics Convergence

LEUVEN, Belgium, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEL, the global pioneer in AI-first enterprise solutions for Revenue Management, today announced the appointment of Thiago Valsani as Chief Product Officer. This strategic appointment reinforces XTEL's market dominance by bridging deep Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) business logic with next-generation agentic AI and advanced data architecture.

With over 25 years of dual expertise spanning global CPG operations and enterprise technology, Valsani has held senior leadership roles at industry giants including Mondelez International, Reckitt, and Cargill. Joining XTEL's executive team and reporting directly to Chairman & CEO Rob Mullen, Valsani will architect the company's product and go-to-market roadmap. His primary mandate is to drive the ultimate technical and commercial convergence of Trade Promotion Management (TPM) and advanced analytics-transforming static revenue strategies into dynamic, self-optimizing closed-loop systems.

"Thiago and I share a definitive technical and commercial vision: the era of decoupled Trade Promotion Management and siloed analytical models is over," said Rob Mullen, Chairman & CEO of XTEL. "To unlock enterprise-scale value for our clients, transactional TPM workflows and prescriptive analytics must be natively fused. The combination of deep manufacturer experience and world-class architectural leadership is exactly what differentiates XTEL. Thiago understands that successfully applying agentic AI requires a foundational, industry-specific data ontology. By structuring the immense complexity of CPG data into a cohesive semantic layer, our AI can move beyond passive recommendations to autonomously execute, monitor, and optimize trade investments."

In his new role, Valsani will oversee the integration of advanced knowledge graphs and ontologies that map the intricate, high-dimensional relationships between product hierarchies, retailer constraints, price elasticities, and consumer behavior. This structured data foundation is critical for enabling XTEL's agentic AI to seamlessly navigate complex data pipelines and execute Revenue Growth Management (RGM) strategies autonomously across global markets.

"Having spent more than two decades on the CPG manufacturer side, Rob and I are completely aligned on the structural realities of this industry: algorithms only drive measurable business impact when complex, fragmented data is unified into high-fidelity models," said Thiago Valsani. "In consumer goods, true Revenue Management excellence is realized when you completely fuse TPM execution with predictive and prescriptive analytics. We are actively refining the critical data ontologies necessary for agentic AI to thrive at scale. By powering our intelligent agents with this structured data layer, we enable clients to transition from retrospective reporting to autonomous, forward-looking strategy execution.

As agentic AI fundamentally rewires the technical landscape of our industry, our platform is built for this exact operational reality. My focus is to ensure XTEL continues deploying the fused business applications that help our clients master data complexity, streamline processes and governance, optimize promotional ROI, and outpace the market."

About XTEL

XTEL is a global leader in AI-first, agentic Revenue Management solutions. By natively fusing Trade Promotion Management with advanced prescriptive analytics and industry-leading semantic data ontologies, XTEL empowers Consumer Packaged Goods companies to master data complexity, automate strategic decision-making, and achieve sustainable, profitable growth through continuous, closed-loop optimization.

For further information, please visit www.xtech.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784591/XTEL_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtel-accelerates-enterprise-revenue-management-with-appointment-of-thiago-valsani-to-drive-agentic-ai-and-tpm-analytics-convergence-302788676.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.