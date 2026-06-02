Voices Launches "Voices for Games", the Only Solution Built for Character Voice at Franchise Scale

New offering launches as AI voice standards reshape how game studios cast, license, and scale character performance

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Voices , the trusted platform for voice solutions powered by professional talent, announced the launch of Voices for Games-a fully licensed, end-to-end character voice offering designed to help game studios and model builders create expressive, franchise-safe AI-powered characters using professionally performed, fully governed voice.

For over two decades, Voices has been the trusted partner behind some of the world's most iconic game characters-connecting leading studios with the professional voice talent that brings their worlds to life. Voices for Games brings that expertise into the AI era as two purpose-built solutions: Branded AI Voice for Characters, built for game studios, and Licensed Character Voice Datasets, built for model builders and voice generators.

Branded AI Voice for Characters is a fully governed character AI voice solution for game studios-combining professional talent casting, directed recording sessions, exclusive brand voice licensing, and end-to-end production support through one accountable partner. Built for cinematic leads to NPCs, union and non-union, across 110+ languages and 185 countries, every voice is professionally performed, exclusively licensed, and engineered for franchise-scale deployment.

Licensed Character Voice Datasets are a library of professionally performed, fully consented character voice datasets-built for model builders and voice generators that need range, performance quality, and a clean legal foundation. With 450+ character archetypes and performance styles-from fantasy and military-inspired voices to vintage and comedic personas-these datasets deliver the emotional depth, continuity, and distinction that generic training data can't. Fully consented, performance-grade, and purpose-built to reduce sameness at scale.

94% of studios are already using AI in some capacity (Keywords Studios, 2026)-yet 79% of decision makers say AI voices should come from real, attributed voice talent (AMPLIFIED 2026, Voices). Voices for Games closes that gap.

"Games have always been defined by the worlds they build-and voice is at the centre of that," said Dheeraj (DJ) Jalali, Chief Technology Officer, Voices. "With Voices for Games, studios get professional talent and governed character AI voice through one accountable partner. Model builders get fully consented, performance-grade character voice data to build more expressive AI. This is the foundation the industry has been waiting for."

Voices for Games is available now. To learn more or get started, check out more details here .

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About Voices

Voices is the trusted platform for voice solutions powered by professional talent-from Branded AI Voice to Voice Data and Voice Over. For more than 20 years, enterprises including Microsoft, BMW, and Cisco have relied on Voices for talent, technology, and production expertise backed by exclusive brand voice licensing, documented consent, and a global talent network of 4M+ professionals across 185 countries. Learn more at voices.com .

Media Contact

Patrice Aldave

Content and Communications Specialist

pr@voices.com

SOURCE: Voices

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/voices-launches-%22voices-for-games%22-the-only-solution-built-for-character-voice-1172157