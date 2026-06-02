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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Hunt Partners Honored with Nine Telly Awards

OXFORD, MS / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Hunt, an integrated marketing firm located in Oxford, Miss., is announcing nine wins as part of the 47th Annual Telly Awards. The award-winning videos represented partners across multiple industries in Middle America, including automotive, grocery, agriculture, commercial & residential services and higher education.

According to TellyAwards.com, "The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 13,000 entries globally from 6 continents and all 50 states, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world."

Hunt's partners honored with Telly Awards were:

  • Cannon Motors of Mississippi - Drive Like a Champion

    • Silver Telly Winner in Local TV - Videography & Cinematography

    • Bronze Telly Winner in Local TV - Automotive

  • Corner Market - Food Is Fun

    • Silver People's Telly Winner in People's Telly - Local TV

    • Silver Telly Winner in Local TV - Videography & Cinematography

    • Bronze Telly Winner in Local TV - Writing

  • Lasseter Tractor Company - Game Changer

    • Bronze Telly Winner in Local TV - Videography & Cinematography

  • Sunshine Quality Solutions - A Look at Your Land

    • Silver Telly Winner in Local TV - Videography & Cinematography

  • Robinson Electric Company - When It Has to Be Done Bright

    • Bronze Telly Winner in Local TV - Writing

  • The University of Mississippi/University Counseling Centers - Start the Conversation

    • Bronze Telly Winner in Non-Broadcast - Mental Health

"Seeing our team bring new localized creative concepts to the table for our partners to drive business growth always makes me proud," said Hunt President & CEO Will Hunt. "We're grateful to work with partners who value showcasing their people and stories."

This year's competition received more than 13,000 entries, with winners representing the most innovative stories being told across all screens. Entries were judged by 250+ industry leaders.

See the full list of winners at TellyAwards.com/Winners. To learn more about how your business can grow with Hunt, visit huntmarketingfirm.com, or email newbusiness@huntmarketingfirm.com.

Hunt is located in Oxford, Miss. We build great brands to drive business growth. Learn more about us at huntmarketingfirm.com.

SOURCE: Hunt



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hunt-partners-honored-with-nine-telly-awards-1172364

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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