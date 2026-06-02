AlEn USA: Ensueño Laundry Launches New Liquid Detergent Exclusively at Costco Stores

The Laundry Care Brand Is Expanding Accessibility for Customers via a Major Retail Expansion and New Product Format

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Ensueño, the laundry brand from AlEn USA known for its long-lasting freshness, is introducing a new liquid detergent to shelves, increasing options for households and solidifying the brand as a full laundry care solution. Despite laundry being a crowded aisle, many consumers still feel underserved by one-track options. Ensueño Liquid Detergent combines the clean they need and the scents they want, now in the liquid format they've been looking for. With the addition of the new format, Ensueño is now one of the few laundry brands to offer an entire family of products including liquid detergent, powder detergent, fabric softener, scent booster beads, and dryer sheets.

Meet Your New Laundry Lifesaver

Ensueño Liquid Detergent is the ultimate laundry room staple for a reliable deep clean, all-day freshness. It comes in an invigorating scents, Radiant Fresh, that doesn't just cover up odors, but actually eliminates them. With its enzyme-powered stain removal, Oxi-boost, and color-fading protection that works even in cold water and shorter cycles, it guarantees freshness for up to 6 weeks from wash until wear.

Available Exclusively at Costco

Ensueño Liquid Detergent is now exclusively stocked in Costco locations across the Los Angeles area, with plans to expand regions later this year. This will be the first time Ensueno detergent is available in Costco stores, a major milestone for the cost-effective, high performance brand that's already trusted by families nationwide. In addition to shopping in-store, customers can also purchase via Instacart for same-day delivery.

Customers can find Ensueno Liquid Detergent, Radiant Fresh Twin Pack 100oz on Costco shelves, bringing premium cleaning power without the premium price tag. The twin pack is the perfect way to get more product for your money and allows customers the option to share with family.

"Ensueño has been trusted by families for years, and this new evolution aims to honor our tried-and-true formula while making both their laundry and shopping routine easier." said Tanu Grewal, VP of Marketing and Innovation, AlEn USA. "Costco is a beloved retailer and it's an important expansion for us to be accessible to shoppers who prefer to buy in bulk. It's a one-stop shop for many families, so not only can customers have a hassle-free shopping experience, but they're also getting a powerful clean they can trust with Ensueño Liquid Detergent."

The new liquid detergent will also join Ensueño Max Fabric Softener, the brand's flagship product, on Costco shelves. Combining both the detergent and fabric softener delivers a clean that you don't just see, but that you can smell - it guarantees soft, vibrant clothes with freshness specifically created to last.

Costco customers can also look out for in-store activations including demos and product sampling, limited-time pricing events, and influencer partnerships.

To learn more about Ensueño Laundry, please visit https://www.ensueno.us

About AlEn USA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, AlEn USA is a subsidiary of Grupo AlEn, a cleaning and laundry products company with a presence in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. With more than 5,000 employees globally, Grupo AlEn has been striving for a cleaner and more sustainable world for 75 years.

In the U.S., AlEn's portfolio of products includes bleach, cleaners, and laundry products, under the brands CLORALEN, PINALEN, and ENSUEÑO. One of the few consumer goods products companies based in Houston, AlEn USA is committed to continued growth and innovation of its products in the U.S., supporting a culturally diverse workforce and maintaining socially responsible and sustainable business practices. For more information, visit www.alenusa.com .

Media Contact:

Martina Corona

martina@notablypr.com

SOURCE: AlEn USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ensue%c3%b1or-laundry-launches-new-liquid-detergent-exclusively-at-costco-s-1172664