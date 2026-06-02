Warson Brands Introduces Shaqnosis Work Series for Occupational Footwear Market

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Warson Brands has announced the launch of the Shaqnosis Work series, a new occupational footwear collection developed for industrial and trade environments. The footwear line was designed to address workplace requirements related to safety, comfort, and extended daily wear across manufacturing, warehouse, logistics, construction, and other occupational settings.

Warson Brands is the official licensee of Reebok Work. More information about the Shaqnosis Work series is available at https://reebokwork.com/shaqnosiswork

The Shaqnosis Work series includes three styles identified as RB9000, RB9001, and RB9005. According to the company, the footwear incorporates workplace-oriented features including XTR Extra Wide Composite Toe Caps, electrical hazard protection, MemoryTech memory foam footbeds, slip-resistant outsoles designed for dry, wet, and oily surfaces, and metal-free construction. The footwear is intended for workers who require occupational safety footwear for extended periods on hard surfaces and active jobsite environments.

Warson Brands stated that the collection includes an extra-wide composite toe structure intended to provide additional space and flexibility while maintaining workplace protection standards. The series also includes cushioning and footbed technologies designed to support long-duration wear during physically demanding work shifts.

Sam Sproull of Warson Brands said the company developed the collection with a focus on workplace functionality and daily wearability.

"The goal during development was to create occupational footwear that supports workplace performance requirements while also improving long-term comfort for workers in active environments," Sproull said.

The company stated that the footwear also incorporates a Hexalite cushioning system featuring a honeycomb-inspired structure intended to absorb impact and support extended daily wear in industrial and warehouse environments.

In addition to comfort-focused features, the footwear line includes workplace safety elements intended for environments where workers may encounter security systems, electrical exposure risks, or temperature-sensitive conditions.

Warson Brands also stated that the product line includes design elements associated with the Shaqnosis silhouette while adapting the footwear for occupational use through work-ready materials and structural support systems.

"The challenge during development was ensuring the footwear met the functional demands of occupational environments while retaining key design elements of the original silhouette," Sproull added.

The release of the Shaqnosis Work series reflects broader developments within the occupational footwear market, where manufacturers are increasingly integrating athletic-inspired design concepts with workplace safety features.

According to Warson Brands, the company continues to focus on developing occupational footwear products intended to balance protection, comfort, and functionality for workers across multiple industries.

Learn more about Warson Brands at: https://warsonbrands.com/our-brands/

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands is a U.S.-based occupational and military footwear company that has operated since 1988. The company offers a portfolio of safety footwear products for men and women across a wide range of industries and occupational environments. Warson Brands designs and engineers occupational, duty, uniform, and military footwear intended for workplace performance, safety, and durability.

The company also states that it works with manufacturing partners focused on sustainability initiatives, including waste reduction, water conservation, energy savings, and environmentally responsible production practices.

For more information, visit https://warsonbrands.com/

Media Contact

Organization: Warson Brands

Contact Person Name: Sam Sproull

Website: https://warsonbrands.com/

Email: smsproull@warsonbrands.com

City: St. Louis

State: Missouri

Country: United States

SOURCE: Warson Brands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/warson-brands-introduces-shaqnosis-work-series-for-occupational-footwe-1172743