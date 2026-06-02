AccountAbility Launches Public Consultation for Next Generation AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard

Organizations and stakeholders worldwide are invited to help shape the future of stakeholder engagement through the public consultation process

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / AccountAbility recently announced the launch of the public consultation process for the next edition of the AA1000 Stakeholder Engagement Standard (AA1000SES v3), introducing their revised framework designed to help organizations navigate a rapidly evolving stakeholder, regulatory, and technological landscape. The announcement coincided with a global webinar introducing the updated Standard, featuring Working Group Co-Chairs Dr. Gaia Pretner, Head of Sustainability at European Football Clubs, and Hanya Gartner, Director of ESG at Carrier.

Originally launched in 2005 as the world's first Stakeholder Engagement Manual, the AA1000SES established a globally recognized approach for organizations seeking to strengthen accountability, transparency, and sustainability performance through effective stakeholder engagement. The current edition, AA1000SES v2 (2015), has guided organizations across industries and geographies for the past decade.

The forthcoming AA1000SES v3 reflects significant shifts in how organizations engage with stakeholders in an environment increasingly shaped by digital communication, social media, artificial intelligence (AI), and expanding sustainability disclosure requirements.

"Stakeholder engagement has evolved from a basic communications function into a core strategic capability that directly impacts governance, resilience, risk management, and long-term value creation," said Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, CEO of AccountAbility. "The AA1000SES v3 is designed to help organizations transition from periodic consultation exercises towards more continuous, responsive, and impact-driven engagement models that reflect the realities of tomorrow's operating environment."

The revised Standard introduces the concept of "Fourth Generation Stakeholder Engagement" - an approach centered on strategic integration, co-creation, and measurable impact. While preserving the AccountAbility Principles of Inclusivity, Materiality, and Responsiveness, AA1000SES v3 places Impact at the forefront, as a foundational principle for stakeholder engagement practice.

The updated Standard also responds to the growing role of stakeholder engagement within emerging sustainability disclosure and governance frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), International Financial Reporting Standards Sustainability Disclosure Standards (IFRS S1 & S2), and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

"Organizations today face increasing pressure to demonstrate not only that they engage stakeholders, but that those engagements are credible, responsive, and connected to strategic decision-making," said Dr. Natasha Matic, Chair of the AccountAbility Standards Board. "AccountAbility's AA1000SES v3 is intended to provide organizations with a practical and 'easy-to-use' framework for embedding stakeholder perspectives into governance, sustainability, and business performance."

Key enhancements to the AA1000SES v3 include expanded guidance on continuous engagement processes, collaborative and co-creation engagement models, the use of digital and AI-enabled engagement tools, and interoperability with evolving global sustainability frameworks and regulations.

"In sport, fans are now far closer to players and coaches through social media. Managing that range of voices is a real challenge," said Dr. Gaia Pretner, Head of Sustainability at European Football Clubs and Co-Chair of the AA1000SES v3 Working Group. "The difficulty is finding someone inside the organization with the time, the capabilities, and the understanding to run a stakeholder engagement plan that is genuinely useful - not a box-ticking exercise, but a process that serves both the sustainability agenda and the broader business strategy. That is why part of my role in this working group is ensuring the AA1000SES v3 is easy to understand and applicable to everyone who could benefit from it."

"Over the years, I've seen the importance placed on stakeholder engagement increase in step with the advancement of sustainability," said Hanya Gartner, Director of ESG at Carrier and Co-Chair of the AA1000SES v3 Working Group. "This aligns closely with the rise of digital technology, social media, and the greater focus on transparency we're seeing in the financial sector. This is exciting, but it's complicated. I joined this process to help design a Stakeholder Engagement Standard that will enable Carrier and other companies to manage the complexity ahead."

The revised Standard will also be accompanied by a suite of supplemental resources, including a Practitioner's Guide, Materiality Assessment Guide, AI-Enabled Assurance Matrix, and Interoperability Guidance Document.

As with all the Series of AA1000 Standards, the development of AA1000SES v3 is being conducted through a broad, multi-stakeholder process incorporating perspectives from businesses, investors, assurance providers, regulators, academics, civil society organizations, and sustainability practitioners worldwide.

The public consultation period will remain open through June 12, 2026, supporting the planned release of AA1000SES v3 in Q4 2026.

AccountAbility encourages organizations and stakeholders across sectors and geographies to review the draft Standard and contribute feedback to help shape the future of stakeholder engagement practice. Access the public consultation here, and watch the webinar discussion introducing the AA1000SES v3 here.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is a leading global standards and consulting firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organisations to innovate and advance the global sustainability agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organizations. We focus on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients and standards users to succeed. AccountAbility operates globally from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai, through a highly qualified team that has received awards and recognition by the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International. Learn more at www.accountability.org.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accountability-launches-public-consultation-for-next-generation-1172754