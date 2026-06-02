Salinas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Reservoir announced a new participation structure across its agricultural innovation network designed to lower barriers to field testing, equipment access and commercialization support to accelerate rugged AI and agricultural innovation. Alongside its existing paid Member and Resident tiers, Reservoir now supports a free Associate tier that unlocks on-farm testing access to emerging projects and researchers, thus drastically lowering the barrier to entry for agricultural innovation.

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Key Takeaways:

Alongside its existing paid Member and Resident tiers, Reservoir now supports a free Associate tier that unlocks on-farm testing access to emerging projects and researchers, thus drastically lowering the barrier to entry for agricultural innovation.

"AgTech wins in the field," said Matthew Hoffman, general partner and head of Reservoir Farms. "Today, too many technology startups burn through capital working on problems that are misaligned with growers and industry needs...We get startups into the field alongside industry experts as soon as they sign up. This is good for startups, good for investors, and good for growers."

"We see water security as critical infrastructure for the 21st century, and agriculture is on the front lines of that shift," said Dacia Leon, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Supercool Earth, a startup developing a novel approach to cloud seeding to address water scarcity. "By joining the Reservoir community, we can easily explore new opportunities alongside the people who feel these challenges first..."







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Reservoir is an agricultural innovation center and venture capital fund focused on helping agtech startups succeed where agriculture happens--in the field. Reservoir Farms are the world's first on-farm robotics innovation centers, starting in the Salinas Valley and expanding to other key regions across California and the American West. Reservoir VC backs startups solving real problems in high-value crops and the rugged physical AI stack. By combining R&D space, hands-on grower input, and early-stage capital, Reservoir helps turn promising ideas into tools for the growers who feed the world. Learn more at https://reservoir.co.

Source: Reservoir

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299817

Source: Reservoir