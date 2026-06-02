New CEO to lead global growth and strengthen customer partnerships worldwide

AMCS, the global leader in AI-powered, purpose-built automation for the waste, recycling, and transportation industries, today announced the appointment of Eric S. Walsh as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment marks a pivotal moment for AMCS. Having built a market-leading SaaS platform serving more than 5,000 organizations across 23 countries, AMCS is entering its next phase of growth, deepening its commitment to existing customers while accelerating its presence in North America and Europe. Walsh succeeds Jimmy Martin, who co-founded AMCS in 2003 and led its evolution into a global leader in sustainability and resource management technology. Martin will transition to the AMCS Board of Directors, where he will continue to support the company's long-term strategy and growth.

"What started as a small team in Limerick with a big ambition has grown into a global company that powers some of the most complex and resource-intensive industries in the world," said Martin. "I want to thank our employees, our customers, and our investors. This has been a journey built together, and I'm proud of every part of it. AMCS is in a position of real strength, and I look forward to continuing to be part of this story from the Board."

With more than two decades of enterprise software leadership, Walsh has a track record of building high-performing, customer-first organizations that deliver results at scale. He is recognized for cultivating long-term customer partnerships, driving rapid time to value, and aligning product innovation directly to customer needs.

"AMCS has built something truly differentiated a world-class AI-powered platform, a loyal and growing global customer base, and a team that deeply understands this industry," said Walsh. "While North America is a significant opportunity, my focus is on driving global growth and ensuring every business we serve, wherever they are, experiences the full power of our AI innovation, and that we continue to deliver at the pace the industry demands."

Walsh joins AMCS from MRI Software, one of the world's largest real estate technology platforms, where he served as Managing Director of Americas. In that role, he drove significant operational transformation, restructuring the organization around customer outcomes, and delivering strong growth. He has previously held senior leadership positions at NCR and PowerSchool.

Under Walsh's leadership, AMCS will continue to raise the bar on product quality, customer experience, and AI innovation. Walsh will also strengthen AMCS partnerships as the company expands across its core markets.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to express our deep gratitude to Jimmy for everything he has built and everything he has given to AMCS over the past two decades," said David Post, Chairman, AMCS Group. "As founder and CEO, he built a mission and a team that has reshaped how the world manages its resources, and he leaves an enduring legacy. We are fortunate that he remains a part of this story as a Board member, and we are excited to support Eric as he leads AMCS into its next chapter of growth."

About AMCS

AMCS is the global leader in AI-powered, purpose-built automation for the circular economy, enabling waste, recycling, and transportation industries to sustain their businesses while demonstrating environmental and social responsibility. Built on decades of experience, our purpose-built automation software is designed by people who understand the day-to-day realities of your business.

AMCS is headquartered in Ireland and operates globally with offices in Europe, the USA, and Australia. The company is a market leader with over 1,300 mission-driven team members. The combined expertise of our team allows AMCS to deliver innovative solutions and extensive insight, helping customers to drive growth and achieve lasting success. As a trusted global partner, we work with over 5,000 customers delivering digital solutions that create meaningful and measurable impact by increasing customer satisfaction, enhancing sustainability, and boosting margins.

At AMCS, we're ready to innovate with you, deploying our experts, processes, and technology to drive your business forward and prepare you for success in a more sustainable, net zero carbon future.

Learn more at: www.amcsgroup.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact: cmo@amcsgroup.com