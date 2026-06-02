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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Forecast and Accelo Complete Brand and Website Integration at Accelo.com

Forecast.app is now Accelo. Accelo acquired Forecast in 2025. The Forecast website has moved to Accelo.com.

DENVER and CHESHIRE, United Kingdom, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelo today completed its brand and website integration with Forecast, the AI-powered capacity planning and resource forecasting platform it acquired in 2025. Forecast.app now redirects to Accelo.com, and Forecast's predictive AI, covering financial forecasting, resourcing and capacity planning, is now the core of Accelo's platform.

The integration brings predictive intelligence into the day-to-day operational decisions that determine whether a professional services firm grows profitably or falls behind. Accelo's predictive AI enables firms to move from reactive project and financial management to proactive, data-driven operations.

"Execution data alone isn't enough anymore," said Joe DiPaulo, CEO at Accelo. "Technology that continuously learns from operational data, combined with predictive intelligence and AI agents, changes the equation. Our customers can now make better decisions earlier across resourcing, project performance, and profitability."

Accelo provides the ability to:

  • See resource gaps weeks before they impact delivery
  • Assign the right people based on skills, workload history, and project fit
  • Predict project outcomes, timeline risks, and budget performance before problems become crises
  • Catch margin erosion early and course-correct before it reaches the invoice
  • Forecast revenue, utilization, and capacity across the full pipeline, not just active projects

"Forecast has always been built on one belief: professional services firms need to see what's coming, not just what happened," said Anthony Parker, Senior Vice President at Accelo. "Forecast's predictive technology extends that capability across the entire project lifecycle, connecting strategy, planning, and execution in a way that protects margins and drives profitable growth."

As AI reshapes how professional services teams operate, those that can connect operational data and act on it in real time will be best positioned to compete. With predictive intelligence embedded across the platform, Accelo is raising the standard for what professional services automation can do-and what it enables professional services firms to become.

About Accelo

Accelo is an AI-powered Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform built for consulting, engineering, accounting, agency, and IT services firms. It unifies pipeline, projects, resourcing, and financials on a single connected platform, giving teams real-time visibility, AI-powered forecasting, and early warning signals needed to protect margins and profitability. Learn more at Accelo.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Stephenson
SVP, Marketing
jason.stephenson@accelo.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forecast-and-accelo-complete-brand-and-website-integration-at-accelocom-302788083.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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