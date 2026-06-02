EQS-News: Williams Safety & Rescue LLC / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Williams Safety & Rescue LLC Launches Williams Safety University, a New Online Safety University With a Proprietary E-Learning Portal



02.06.2026 / 16:04 CET/CEST

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New Digital Learning Platform Expands Flexible Workforce Training While Complementing the Company's Full-Service Safety Solutions

HOUSTON, TEXAS - June 2, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Williams Safety & Rescue LLC, a recognized leader in turnkey safety solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Williams Safety University, a new online safety university featuring a proprietary e-learning portal designed to deliver flexible, accessible, and high-quality safety training for today's workforce. As industry demand continues to grow for convenient and scalable learning options, Williams Safety & Rescue LLC is answering the call with a modern training solution built to support operational readiness, compliance, and workforce development.

Williams Safety University expands the company's training capabilities by offering 1500+ online safety courses through a dedicated digital portal that enables learners to complete training on a flexible schedule without sacrificing quality or accountability. Williams Safety University staffs 30+ Instructors for Nationwide in-person training. The new platform complements Williams Safety & Rescue LLC's broader portfolio of safety services and technologies, including SiteTracks, the company's proprietary SaaS platform that captures safety observations in real time and empowers organizations to monitor a comprehensive range of safety metrics. SiteTracks supports safety behavioral monitoring, measurable manhours worked, safety compliance tracking, employee learning and certificate management, safety observations, key performance indicators (KPIs), lockout/tagout (LOTO), safety audits, and permits to work through one unified digital environment.

This innovative technology gives HSSE managers real-time visibility into safety incidents, corrective actions, and incident resolution through a centralized dashboard built for both field execution and executive oversight. Built-in features support the collection and storage of live video feeds, real-time photographs, and digital records, helping organizations strengthen compliance efforts and maintain audit readiness. SiteTracks' real-time monitoring capabilities also allow management to receive instant email and SMS alerts for urgent incidents, enabling faster response, improved accountability, and ongoing risk mitigation across operations.

As a full-service provider, Williams Safety & Rescue LLC sets itself apart by delivering on-site HSE managers, safety techs, rescue teams, in-person safety training, safety equipment, advanced colling stations to help worker beat the heat, advanced in-house software, and now a dedicated online safety university as part of one integrated package. This combination gives clients a holistic solution that addresses every aspect of safety management - from workforce training and field operations to digital compliance oversight and leadership reporting. With Williams Safety University and SiteTracks working alongside its expert service team, the company continues to provide practical, modern solutions for organizations committed to building a stronger culture of safety excellence.

Williams Safety & Rescue LLC remains committed to advancing safety innovation by equipping industry professionals with the training, technology, and expertise they need to protect their teams, strengthen compliance, and achieve operational excellence in an evolving industrial environment.

Media Contact:

John Williams

Chief Executive Officer

5718 Westheimer Rd. #1000

Houston, TX 77057

1-855-SAFE-OPS /(855) 723-3767

www.williams-safety.com

https://store.williams-safety.com/

Social Media Links:

Williams Safety & Rescue: Company Page Admin | LinkedIn

https://www.facebook.com/WilliamsSafetyRescue

https://www.instagram.com/williamssafetyrescue/

https://www.youtube.com/@WilliamsSafetyRescue