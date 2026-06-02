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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 16:22 Uhr
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HOFA Gallery (House of Fine Art): HOFA Gallery Presents Specimens of Time: The Glitched Sublime by Maja Petric opening during SXSW London 2026

LONDON, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOFA Gallery is pleased to present Specimens of Time: The Glitched Sublime, a new exhibition by Maja Petric opening during SXSW London 2026. At a moment increasingly shaped by speed, automation, and relentless digital production, the exhibition proposes a different role for technology: a medium for meaning, perception, and felt connection with the natural world.

Developed over more than two decades, Petric's practice integrates custom AI, robotics, light, and real-time environmental data to produce works in which ecological change directly generates form. The Glitched Sublime was developed in collaboration with AI scientist and roboticist Mihai Jalobeanu using live Arctic climate data as its primary material.

The work proceeds from a single premise: artwork is not a depiction of environmental change but a physical record of it. In the Arctic, warming is accelerating at twice the global average, destabilising the seasonal conditions on which life in the region depends. Arctic poppies emerge within these conditions, blooming briefly before temperatures exceed the thresholds of their survival. The exhibition tracks this unraveling through lightbox sculptures and pigment works generated by custom robotics and AI responding in real time to live climate data.

At SXSW London 2026

Presented during SXSW London 2026, Specimens of Time: The Glitched Sublime enters into conversation with the festival's focus on artificial intelligence, automation, and the future of human experience. In contrast to much of today's generative AI culture, the exhibition proposes a different trajectory for technology, one centred on ecological memory, embodied experience, and reconnection with the living world.

Alongside the exhibition, Petric will present Art, Tech & Nature: The Glitched Sublime at SXSW London on Wednesday, 3 June, from 11:40 to 12:10 at Protein Studios (Stage 2). She will also appear on the panel Worldbuilding for the Senses: When Art Meets Experience Meets Brand on Thursday, 4 June, from 16:10 to 16:50 at Truman Brewery (Truman Stage 1).

Contact:
Alessandro Gallini
alessandro@thehouseoffineart.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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