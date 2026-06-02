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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 16:24 Uhr
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Ampace Redefines UPS Battery Role in AI Data Centers at Datacloud Global Congress 2026

CANNES, France, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace is exhibiting at Datacloud Global Congress 2026 (Booth 301, Palais -1 Hall, Cannes) this week, presenting its latest UPS lithium-ion battery solutions designed for the power demands of modern AI data center infrastructure.

Europe's data center market is under unprecedented strain. Total supply across the region is on track to surpass 10GW by end of 2026 - a record milestone, and still insufficient to meet AI-driven demand. At the same time, next-generation AI deployments are hitting 100kW+ rack densities, introducing millisecond-level load fluctuations that conventional UPS infrastructure was never designed to absorb.

Ampace's flagship exhibit, the PU200, is designed to help data centers manage increasingly dynamic AI workloads while maintaining high levels of safety, reliability, and deployment flexibility. Built on Ampace's proprietary semi-solid-state cell architecture, the system reduces thermal runaway gas generation by 58% compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries and is engineered for long-term operation in demanding data center environments. The technology aligns with growing European demand for safer, longer-life infrastructure capable of supporting both operational efficiency and sustainability objectives.

Covering applications from multi-hour energy storage to sub-90-second battery backup response, the broader PU Series is designed to support the increasingly diverse power requirements emerging across AI data center deployments.

The approach reflects a growing industry consensus that batteries should play a more active role in AI-era power systems. As AI workloads become increasingly dynamic, energy storage is evolving beyond traditional backup functions to support load balancing, infrastructure resilience, and more efficient use of existing UPS ecosystems.

On June 3, 12:20-13:00, James Li, General Manager of UPS, Datacenter and Telecom Business at Ampace, will join a panel at the Discovery Stage on the question: "Is AC or DC power better suited for tomorrow's high-density computing needs?" Li leads Ampace's global strategy for mission-critical power and user-side energy storage.

About Ampace

Ampace Technology Limited is a globally recognized innovator in new energy technologies, specializing in mission-critical power infrastructure for data centers. The company provides UPS DC-side energy storage systems and high-performance BBU battery cells, backed by vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities spanning cell technology to full system integration. Ampace holds certifications including CNAS, ISO 17025, and IATF 16949, and serves over 50 million customers worldwide across energy storage, e-mobility, and power tools sectors. Ampace is committed to building the intelligent energy foundation for the AI era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993202/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ampace-redefines-ups-battery-role-in-ai-data-centers-at-datacloud-global-congress-2026-302788728.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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