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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 16:24 Uhr
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JA Brand Renewal: "One JA" Creates a Green Energy Ecosystem to Empower Global Industries

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 2, the "JAx2026" JA Brand Renewal Launch & Eco-Partner Conference was held in Shanghai. The event unveiled a new brand positioning and renewal plan, showcased innovations across JA's three core business segments-solar, energy storage solutions and smart energy-and outlined its strategic roadmap for AIDC (AI Data Center) sector. Together, these elements presented a complete collaborative blueprint for a "Green Energy Ecosystem," demonstrating the company's resolve to drive low-carbon transitions and high-quality growth globally.

At the conference, JA officially introduced its unified "One JA" brand framework. As the master brand, JA is backed by four sub-brands: JA SOLAR (Photovoltaics), JA ESS (Energy Storage Solutions), JA GREEN (Smart Energy) and JA CAPITAL (Capital Platform). They form a full closed-loop system and underpin the core strengths of the Green Energy Ecosystem. Serving as JA's global communication platform, JAx connects technology launches, ecosystem cooperation and industry insights to present the ecosystem's integrated capabilities worldwide.

Green energy has long transcended its role as a mere energy supply and has become a core foundation empowering cross-industry development. Building on this insight, JA positions itself as a "Reliable Global Green Energy Partner" with the brand promise "Reliable Power for the Journey Ahead".

Liu Shuo, President of JA Brand and Marketing Center, said: "The global energy transition is shifting from electricity price competition to a value-driven phase deeply integrated into specific scenarios. Drawing on 21 years of solar expertise and our mission to 'develop solar power to benefit the planet,' JA will deepen the Green Energy Ecosystem to make green energy stable, accessible, and affordable for every industry, advancing the transition together with global partners."

From "exporting products" to "building global capabilities," and from "a Chinese brand going global" to "a truly global brand," JA will leverage the synergies of its ecosystem to deliver integrated green energy solutions, collaborating with partners across the industry to co-develop technologies and expand markets. Through reliable products, tailored system solutions, global professional services, and consistent long-term value, JA is empowering industries worldwide to build a more stable, greener, and sustainable energy future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993090/pic.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-brand-renewal-one-ja-creates-a-green-energy-ecosystem-to-empower-global-industries-302788721.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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