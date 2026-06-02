HonorBridge Named a Best Employer in North Carolina for Sixth Year in a Row

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / HonorBridge has once again been named one of the Best Employers in North Carolina by Business North Carolina magazine, marking the sixth consecutive year the organization has received this recognition. The honor reflects HonorBridge's continuous commitment to cultivating a strong workplace culture in support of its lifesaving mission.

As North Carolina's largest organ donation and tissue recovery organization, HonorBridge connects donors with patients in need of lifesaving transplants. This work depends on a team deeply committed to one another and to the lives they impact every day. Across its offices in Chapel Hill, Greenville, and Winston-Salem, nearly 250 employees carry out that mission, guiding families through some of the most difficult moments imaginable while helping make donation after death possible.

"Our people are the reason this recognition matters," said Kimberly Koontz, President & CEO of HonorBridge. "The work we do isn't easy, but it's incredibly meaningful. We're focused on making sure our team feels supported, respected and connected to the mission, because that's what allows them to show up for donor families and patients in the way they do."

The Best Employers in North Carolina designation is based on a comprehensive evaluation of workplace policies, employee benefits and confidential staff feedback. It recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in workplace culture, employee engagement and commitment to overall well-being.

In 2025, HonorBridge recovered 1,155 organs from deceased donors, resulting in 906 transplants and the saving of 789 lives. During the same period, 1,517 tissue donors made it possible to recover 2,986 life-enhancing tissues for transplantation. Despite this impact, the need for organ, eye, and tissue donors remains urgent in North Carolina, where more than 4,000 people are currently waiting for a lifesaving transplant. To learn more about HonorBridge or to sign up as an organ, eye, and tissue donor, visit www.honorbridge.org .

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About HonorBridge:?

HonorBridge?is a federally designated, not-for-profit organ donation and tissue recovery organization serving?7.5 million people?in 78 counties in North Carolina and Virginia. With offices in Chapel Hill, Greenville, and Winston-Salem,?HonorBridge?is devoted to building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation. In North Carolina, over 4,000 people are currently waiting for organ transplants, and nationally, more than 100,000 people?are on the organ waiting list. For more information, visit HonorBridge.org ?or call 1-800-200-2672.

Contact:

Dena Daw, Media Relations/Content Writer

Ddaw@honorbridge.org

919-259-0716

SOURCE: HonorBridge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/honorbridge-named-a-best-employer-in-north-carolina-for-sixth-year-in-1172759