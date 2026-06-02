Kensington Asset Management, LLC: Kensington's Dynamic Allocation Strategy Extends PSN Top Guns Streak into Q1 2026, Marking Five Consecutive Quarters of Recognition

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / For the fifth consecutive quarter, Kensington Asset Management, LLC's Dynamic Allocation Strategy has earned a place on the PSN Top Guns List, reinforcing its standing among the top-performing strategies tracked by Zephyr - one of the most widely referenced performance screens in the asset management industry.

The Strategy earned one-year recognition in two distinct PSN Top Gun categories in the Q1 2026 results, extending an uninterrupted streak that began in Q1 2025 and underlining the durability of its systematic, risk-aware allocation process across a wide range of market environments.

"Q1 2026 presented a dynamic market environment characterized by early uncertainty that intensified with geopolitical developments in late February, including military action in Iran, creating both challenges and opportunities for skilled active managers," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers excelled by navigating the quarter's evolving landscape-from initial market hesitancy through the geopolitical shock and its ripple effects on energy markets-while positioning strategically amid persistent inflation concerns and shifting Fed expectations. Their ability to adapt quickly across asset classes while maintaining discipline throughout this volatile period demonstrates the distinct value of active management in SMAs. As markets transitioned from uncertainty to managing geopolitical risks and sticky inflation, these managers proved their worth by preserving capital during turbulent periods and strategically identifying opportunities as conditions evolved, delivering value when it mattered most."

Kensington's Dynamic Allocation Strategy earned Top Guns status in the following categories, ranking among the top performers in each respective category and timeframe:

1-Year - ETF US Equity Universe

1-Year - Large Core Equity Universe

"Reaching a fifth consecutive quarter of PSN Top Guns recognition speaks to what we believe matters most: consistency," said Patrick Sommerstad, Portfolio Manager at Kensington Asset Management, LLC. "Earning recognition across two universes in a market like this reinforces our conviction that disciplined risk management compounds its value over time."

Kensington Asset Management, LLC takes a tactical approach to asset allocation by shifting between equities and defensive positions like cash or U.S. Treasuries based on market signals. Designed to help mitigate drawdowns during volatility while capturing upside, the strategy offers an adaptive alternative to traditional buy-and-hold investing.

Quarter in Review:

The first quarter of 2026 brought a notable shift in market tone after the persistent rally that defined much of 2025. Equity markets opened the year with elevated valuations and narrow leadership, and signs of consolidation that emerged in early January gave way to broader volatility as investors recalibrated expectations around the pace of further Federal Reserve easing and the durability of AI-driven earnings growth. Dynamic Allocation entered the quarter in a defensive "Risk Off" posture following its early-January signal change, which helped contain drawdown exposure during the period's choppier stretches. The Strategy's one-year and longer-term return profiles continued to reflect the benefit of its signal-driven approach across both the late-cycle 2025 rally and the more uncertain backdrop of early 2026.

About Kensington Asset Management

Kensington Asset Management specializes in active, systematic investment strategies designed to navigate volatility and deliver innovative pathways to both upside participation and downside protection.

For complete award disclosures, visit Award Disclosure.

https://psn.fi.informais.com/

About PSN

For more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view it online here.

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Contact Information

Taylor Short

Info@kensingtonassetmanagement.com

(877) 891-1206

SOURCE: Kensington Asset Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kensingtons-dynamic-allocation-strategy-extends-psn-top-guns-streak-1172162