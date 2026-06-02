Auri, Inc.: Black Dragon invites shareholders to join Auri Inc, in Strategic Financial Updates

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / (OTC PR WIRE) Black DragonResource Companies, Inc. (OTCID:BDGR) ("The Company") and its Parent company AURI Inc (OTCPK:AURI), is inviting shareholders to our growth and restructuring.

Today, the company's CEO is happy to announce the progress in transitioning as the new CEO for Auri Inc., and the continual expansion of Triumph Trucking LLC., and potential business growth. https://triumph-energy.net/

Triumph Energy Services has recently grown tremendously to be a leader in Frac sand logistics. Under the leadership of Bon Haldar, Triumph Energy Services has executed numerous MSA's to work for the leaders in the Frac pumping world. His in-depth knowledge of the Frac sand mining and logistics has helped build Triumph Energy Services, LLC to the next level company at a very fast rate.

The recent MSA's include Sand Box, TSS, Filamar, Nextier, Cudd, Liberty and Profrac. Triumph Energy Services, LLC is operating in every main oil basin in the nation, including Permian, Eagle ford and Haynesville basins. The near future will also include expansion in the Bakkan and Marcellus shale plays. The recent MSA's from Liberty and Profrac have catapulted Triumph Energy Services into the next level and lead the industry in logistics. First phase of expansion will be concentrated with Liberty Energy in the Haynesville area. Initial truck counts are 50 to 60 on various well sites for well-known gas operators. Second phase will be a concentration of asset placement with Profrac. Anticipated expansion with Profrac will be 50 to 60 units in the Haynesville area and on the future placement will be the Eagle ford. The tremendous opportunities being presented to Triumph Energy Services LLC are based on the leadership and the team that provides every client the service to succeed in a very challenging market segment for the oil and gas world.

Mr. Haldar has extensive experience in Oil and Gas industry and brings his vast experience to BDGR.

"I'm excited to bring to AURI, Inc over a decade of experience, company holdings and knowledge. We are introducing oil and gas logistics and trucking company, Triumph Energy Services LLC., a revenue producing company which will add and enhance the overall business portfolio of BDGR.

The company's CPA is currently completing the BDGR financials which will reflect a seven-figure revenue model for BDGR. Our corporate agenda is to enhance all oil, gas, and inground reserves and other strategic opportunities for all our companies in the portfolio, under Auri Inc, as a parent company!" stated Bon Haldar, CEO.

"This is a very strategic move for the company, and other subsidiaries. These companies provide vertically integrated services for each group of company holdings. Adding more revenue producing acquisitions for each company adds to the overall shareholders value." Explained Mr. Edward Vakser, exiting CEO.

About BDGR: https://www.blackdracos.io/ Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc., "BDGR" is a forward-looking, innovative technology driven rare earth and mineral holding company. BDGR is a partly owned company by AURI, Inc. "OTCID: AURI". BDGR is acquiring and advancing operations in oil and gas logistics and trucking services while acquiring Sand and other rare earth minerals in North America and internationally.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Contact:

Edward Vakser

ev24903@gmail.com

Phone: (214)-418-6940

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BdgrDragon

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BDGRCommunity/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bdgr.dragoncommunity/

Telegram https://triumph-energy.net/

SOURCE: Auri, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/black-dragon-bdgr-invites-shareholders-to-join-auri-inc-auri-in-strat-1172705