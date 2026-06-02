Vulcan Minerals, Inc.: Vulcan Minerals Inc. - Drilling to Resume at Carbonear Zinc-Lead SEDEX project in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Vulcan Minerals Inc. ("the Company" - "Vulcan" TSX-V:VUL), announces that it has entered into a drilling contract to resume drilling at the Carbonear Project in eastern Newfoundland. Drill mobilization is scheduled for mid June. The initial program was planned for six holes, but due to weather-related access issues the program was suspended this past winter after completion of one hole CP-26-11. The remaining program will consist of five holes for approximately 1000 meters of diamond core drilling.

Assay results from hole CP-26-11 continue to provide encouragement for a potential SEDEX type zinc deposit. Anomalous zinc and lead were encountered as follows: 0.113% zinc over 31.15 meters from interval 12.1m to 43.25m including 0.264% zinc and 0.101% lead over 7.5 meters from 28.5m to 36m. Full breakdown of these assay results for both zinc and lead are posted on the website link https://vulcanminerals.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/CP-26-11-Pb-Zn-Table-for-NR-ver3-1.pdf

Patrick Laracy, President noted "Hole CP-26-11 is primarily a stratigraphic hole in order to better understand the sedimentary sequence in relation to its geophysical signature. We are pleased to see anomalous zinc-lead mineralization associated with widespread disseminated and fracture filling pyrrhotite and pyrite, minerals associated with Sedex deposits. Though the results are not ore grade, they speak to the pervasive presence of zinc and lead in the right prospective geological setting. The Carbonear property represents an exciting grass roots exploration project and we look forward to completing this early-stage drill program."

Project Summary

The property contains a late Precambrian marine sedimentary sequence prospective for sedimentary exhalative zinc, lead and other metals (SEDEX deposit) based on several geological characteristics. These include the geologic setting within a thick sequence (greater than 6km) of marine basinal shale, siltstone and sandstone including turbidite deposits containing zinc and lead mineralization. Over the last few field seasons, the Company has methodically acquired extensive geochemical soil data combined with historic soils, stream and lake bottom samples to identify a multi-element anomaly associated with a stratigraphic zone of distinct magnetic character. This also coincides with a gravity anomaly. The current focus is on a 2-kilometer section of the stratigraphic zone of interest that extends greater than 12 kilometers along strike with an average width of 1.5 kilometers. In a news release dated February 06, 2026 the Company described the previous work carried out on this property, providing context for the current drill program.

The property was originally identified (1980) for its sedimentary exhalative base metal potential by Cominco, who operated the giant Sullivan SEDEX mine in British Columbia, one of the largest zinc-lead mines in the world.

JEA Assistance

The Company has applied for a provincially funded Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") grant for work on the Carbonear Project in 2026.

New Website

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of a new website to better present the Company's exploration and corporate activities. The address remains the same www.vulcanminerals.ca. The upgrade reflects our optimism for continued resurgence in mineral exploration in Newfoundland and Labrador and for the unfolding development of the Great Atlantic Salt mine in western Newfoundland by affiliated company, Atlas Salt Inc. A new logo also reflects a new phase for the Company in its unwavering commitment to resource exploration in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Quality Control

Vulcan used SGS Natural Resources (SGS) for all sample assaying in the drilling program reported herein. SGS analytical laboratories operate under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025. Vulcan employed SGS' four-acid digestion/ICP-OES multi-element analysis package grouped with 30g, fire assay, AAS finish for gold. A four-acid digestion/ICP-OES "ore-grade" analysis package is utilized for base metals assaying greater than detection limits. Vulcan employed the use of standard reference materials for quality control at a rate of 5% of total samples. SGS undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Preliminary inspection of these control samples shows them to be within the expected limits.

About Vulcan

Vulcan Minerals is a precious and base metals exploration company based in St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company has strategic land positions in multiple active Newfoundland gold and base metal exploration and development belts. It also holds approximately 26.52% of the shares in Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT). Atlas Salt is currently developing the Great Atlantic Salt mine in western Newfoundland.

Patrick J. Laracy P.Geo., President, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

We seek safe harbour.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion, delivery and timing of the referenced exploration program and assumptions related thereto. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

For information please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, P.Geo.

President

(709) 754-3186

info@vulcanminerals.ca

www.vulcanminerals.ca

SOURCE: Vulcan Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/vulcan-minerals-inc.-drilling-to-resume-at-carbonear-zinc-lead-sedex-project-in-n-1172761