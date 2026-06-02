Cardiac Marker Testing Market worth $9.06 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Cardiac Marker Testing Market is projected to grow from about USD 5.54 billion in 2026 to USD 9.06 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

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Cardiac Marker Testing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.54 billion

USD 5.54 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.06 billion

USD 9.06 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.3%

Cardiac Marker Testing Market Trends & Insights:

The reagents & kits segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with 11%.

Troponin I & T leads the market with a share of 40.3% in 2025.

Lab tests accounted for the largest market share of 74.7% in 2025.

Multiplex assay to grow at the highest rate of 11.6%.

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The main drivers of the market are the growing use of point-of-care testing solutions and the rising demand for rapid test results in emergency situations. The demand for cardiac marker testing is also fueled by the increasing geriatric population and the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes. The increasing focus on decentralized healthcare systems is also a major driver of the cardiac marker testing market. The growing focus on developing new technologies for multiplex biomarker testing is also a key driver of the cardiac marker testing market.

Moreover, market growth depends significantly on technological advancements that provide substantial benefits to the industry. The creation of highly sensitive cardiac biomarker assays, the use of laboratory automation, and the integration of digital health and data management systems have improved diagnostic efficiency and decision-making. Healthcare providers and diagnostic companies can utilize more reliable and efficient testing solutions due to industry innovations, including advanced immunoassay technologies, multiplex testing, and assay specificity for early detection. Additionally, testing solutions have been validated to help manage complex clinical conditions and accurately assess patients from diverse populations.

In the cardiac marker testing market, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the larger share within the product segment in 2026.

This market is segmented into reagents/kits and instruments. Factors that drive the growth of the reagents/kits segment include the growing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions, the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and the need to obtain quick and accurate results. Moreover, the expansion of diagnostic labs and infrastructure, combined with the constant improvement in the quality of automated testing equipment, is also fueling the demand for cardiac marker testing instruments.

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In the cardiac marker testing market, the point-of-care testing segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The end users of the cardiac marker testing market include diagnostic labs, academic institutes, and point-of-care testing. The point-of-care testing segment is witnessing a strong growth trend, and this can be attributed to a number of factors, such as the rising need to achieve quick results in emergency and critical care settings. The increasing incidence of CVD and the need to achieve quick decision-making in patient care settings have led to a number of healthcare providers adopting point-of-care testing solutions for cardiac testing. The increased emphasis on decentralized patient care and the need to improve patient outcomes through quick diagnosis also contribute to the growth of point-of-care testing solutions for cardiac markers.

North America dominated the cardiac marker testing market in 2026.

The cardiac marker testing market segments are classified into five regions: Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the highest market share in the cardiac marker testing market in 2025. The market in this region is growing due to its healthcare infrastructure, high incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, and the increased number of diagnostic tests performed in this region. High demand for cardiac marker testing in this region is due to the presence of high-end diagnostic centers and hospitals, along with stringent regulatory conditions for diagnostic accuracy, quality, and early detection of diseases.

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Top Companies in Cardiac Marker Testing Market:

The Top Companies in Cardiac Marker Testing Market include Siemens (Germany), Roche Hoffmann (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Laboratories Abbott (US), Thermo Scientific (US), BD (US), Bio-Rad (US), Revvity (US), DiaSorin SPA (Italy), and Quidel Corporation (US).

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