Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft's Manos Software Group Enters the Venue Management Software Market with the Acquisition of Clubspeed

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and long-term development of vertical market software businesses, today announced the acquisition of Clubspeed, a global provider of venue management software for karting tracks, family entertainment centers, trampoline parks, escape rooms and attractions operators. The acquisition was completed through Manos Software Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valsoft.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Clubspeed is the operating backbone for some of the busiest entertainment venues in the world, where performance during peak traffic is non-negotiable. Clubspeed's platforms serve more than 1,700 venues worldwide.

"Clubspeed is exactly the kind of business Manos is built around: mission-critical software, a loyal customer base, and a team that has earned its position over more than two decades. Our focus is on helping the Clubspeed team build the next chapter, investing in AI-enabled product capabilities and supporting continued organic growth across karting, attractions, escape rooms, and family entertainment," said Joe Farruggia, Managing Partner at Manos Software Group.

Clubspeed will continue to operate independently with its team remaining in place. As a category leader in a sector with strong and growing operator demand, Clubspeed joins a portfolio of vertical market software businesses where Manos has developed deep domain knowledge. Manos brings shared expertise across dozens of businesses, long-term capital, and an AI framework designed to help operators run more efficiently.

"Joining Valsoft and Manos gives Clubspeed the operating support to keep investing in the product," said Romir Bosu, Chairman and CEO at Clubspeed. "Our customers operate some of the most demanding venues in the world, and they deserve a partner that thinks in decades, not quarters. Valsoft and Manos share our commitment to product investment, customer focus, and the long view."

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), LP Lacasse (Senior Legal Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Clubspeed was represented by Winstead.

About Clubspeed

Clubspeed is a global venue management software provider for karting tracks, family entertainment centers, trampoline parks, and attractions operators. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Clubspeed enables venues to run point of sale, online booking, CRM, and reporting from a single integrated platform, with specialized capabilities including race management and timing for karting operators. Through its Resova platform, Clubspeed also supports escape rooms and activity and tour operators with online booking and marketing tools. Together, the company's brands serve more than 1,700 venues across the world.

For more information, please visit: https://clubspeed.com/

About Manos Software Group

Manos Software Group acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. As one of Valsoft's decentralized operating entities, Manos invests in established businesses and fosters an entrepreneurial environment that positions each company as a leader in its industry, while providing long-term support and operational expertise needed to sustain that growth.

For more information, please visit: www.manossoftware.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Communications and Public Relations Valsoft Corporation

communications@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsofts-manos-software-group-enters-the-venue-management-softwa-1172753