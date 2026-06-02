Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.: Sugarfina Corporation and EquiDeFi Ltd. Jointly Announce the Latest Direct to Cap Table Investment Opportunity to be Hosted on EquiDeFi's Private Investment Platform

Investor appetite for exposure to private markets shows no signs of waning. Sugarfina, the only luxury candy brand at the intersection of fashion, gifting and confections, and EquiDeFi, Ltd, join forces to provide direct investor access to Sugarfina's exclusive Pre-IPO Series D Preferred Stock Round.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / EquiDeFi was selected by Sugarfina for its private investing software platform designed to enable companies to directly reach large audiences of investors. EquiDeFi distinguishes itself by building software for direct investing where investors can build their own personal portfolios. In joining with Sugarfina, EquiDeFi has added one of the most recognized luxury consumer brands in the US.

Scott LaPorta, Chief Executive Officer of Sugarfina, said "Sugarfina has appeared in Vogue, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, People, and the TODAY Show, and has been found in the boutiques at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman. With $32.6M in 2025 revenue, 2,000+ wholesale doors, 7 retail boutiques, international distribution across 5 countries, and a strong celebrity following, we plan to invest in future growth through selective acquisitions of additional luxury brands, building on our existing portfolio, which includes Caffe Luxxe, BOXFOX, and Candy Club."

EquiDeFi's unique compliance platform provides companies of tomorrow the tools they need to effortlessly engage and close new investors. The company contrasts its approach to portals, and managed closed-end funds, trusts and SPVs that acquire portfolios of private companies through asset managers that may impose commissions, annual fees, and performance fees. EquiDeFi provides an alternative that has already been deployed by issuers offering over $1 billion in private securities. Investors select private investment opportunities directly and assemble a personal portfolio without incurring investment fees or extra costs.

Said Paul L. Kessler, who has guided and overseen over 700 investment transactions and co-founded Start Engine, LLC, at the time the largest technology incubator in Los Angeles, which launched over 50 technology companies, "Our management team is thrilled to have discovered EquiDeFi for our latest offering. When choosing a platform, we looked to engage a marketing team independent from a software solution to reach our luxury brand demographics. EquiDeFi easily differentiated itself by working with our marketing resources and is itself positioned to meet the expectations of high-quality issuers using its AI and modern tech stack to provide superior service."

Co-founder and President of EquiDeFi Harvey Kesner added "Sugarfina represents the ideal client for attracting individual investors. With a sophisticated consumer base that knows the value of pre-IPO investing, investors have a unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a brand they already know and trust."

Additional information is provided through MZ Digital, an online agency, who invites prospective investors to learn more by visiting invest.sugarfina.com or by registering and attending the Sugarfina webinar scheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2026:

Sugarfina Investor Webinar Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026 Time: 11:30 AM PT (2:30 PM ET) Register for the Webinar

A replay of the webinar will be available upon request by sending an email to invest@sugarfina.com or calling 424-372-8990. Full offering details can be found at invest.sugarfina.com .

As with any direct private investment, investors should carefully review offering materials and understand risks, including limited liquidity and lack of diversification.

About Sugarfina

Sugarfina is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations across the United States, Canada, Australia, Macau, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as through specialty retailers, department stores, luxury resorts, and corporate gifting channels. Sugarfina's high-quality, innovative products are offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. The company has created a new space in the luxury confections market and continues to redefine what it means to be a luxury candy brand. By partnering with the world's best artisanal candy makers, Sugarfina offers uniquely innovative flavors that can't be found anywhere else. For more information, visit sugarfina.com .

Investor Contact: MZ Digital invest@sugarfina.com 424-372-8990

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi helps issuers launch and manage private offerings with compliance-first infrastructure, investor onboarding workflows, document execution, payment integrations, ACH, wire and cryptocurrency options, and real-time offering visibility. Through software designed to support compliance, EquiDeFi offers workflow tools for Regulation D, Regulation A (Tier 2), and Regulation S offerings. Designed for companies, broker-dealers, law firms, family offices, and wealth managers, the EquiDeFi platform provides issuers with a comprehensive online portal to manage key operational components of private offerings, including investor onboarding, subscription workflows, document execution, compliance tracking, communications, and record retention, and offers investors a personal document vault to retain records of investments.

EquiDeFi's platform is accessible via web browser and mobile devices at www.equidefi.com and provides integrated tools for:

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Law Office of Harvey Kesner P.C. / EquiDeFi, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sugarfina-corporation-and-equidefi-ltd.-jointly-announce-the-latest-1172313