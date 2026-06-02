The women's bra brand highlights wireless construction, flexible fabrics, back-smoothing coverage, and everyday comfort across selected styles.

WEST PEORIA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / SoftestLayer, a women's bra brand focused on everyday comfort and supportive design, today announced the availability of its bra collection for adult women seeking a softer alternative to traditional bras. The collection brings together wireless support, gentle shaping, back-smoothing coverage, support-focused construction, and stretchy fabrics designed for daily wear.

"SoftestLayer was created for women who want everyday bras that feel softer, smoother, and easier to wear. The collection focuses on wireless construction, flexible fabrics, and practical support details for daily routines," said a SoftestLayer spokesperson.

Many women want more from an everyday bra than basic coverage. Traditional bras may provide shaping or lift, but they can also feel stiff, restrictive, or uncomfortable after hours of wear. Underwires may dig into the body, narrow straps can create shoulder pressure, and limited back coverage may leave visible lines under clothing. SoftestLayer was created to address these common concerns with bras designed to feel soft against the skin while offering wireless support, smoother coverage, and a flexible everyday fit.

SoftestLayer's product range includes wireless shaping bras, posture-support bras, minimizer bras, and front-closure styles, giving customers multiple options based on their personal comfort needs, body shape, and wardrobe preferences. Across selected designs, the brand focuses on flexible construction, breathable materials, smooth finishes, and supportive details that help women feel more comfortable throughout the day.

One of the brand's key design focuses is wire-free shaping. Selected SoftestLayer styles are made to help shape the bust without relying on traditional underwire pressure. The SoftestLayer Wireless Shaping Bra, for example, includes adjustable straps and a flexible fit intended to provide gentle lift while remaining lightweight for everyday wear.

Back and side smoothing are also central to the SoftestLayer collection. Rather than using stiff compression, selected designs use wider coverage areas, flexible bands, and smooth back structures to help create a cleaner silhouette under clothes. These design details are intended to reduce the appearance of visible lines around the back and sides and provide a smoother look under everyday clothing.

For women looking for additional structure, SoftestLayer also offers posture-supportive designs. The SoftestLayer Unlined Back Support Bra features a wire-free structure, front closure, wide straps, and back-support construction intended to encourage a more supported feel during everyday wear. The design is made to help distribute pressure more comfortably while offering smoother coverage across the back and underarm area.

Comfort remains the foundation of the brand's positioning. SoftestLayer's designs emphasize soft, stretchy, and breathable materials that move with the body rather than feeling rigid or restrictive. Selected styles use nylon-spandex blends described by the brand as breathable, soft, and lightweight for daily wear. This focus on stretch and softness is intended to make the bras suitable for long workdays, casual outings, travel, and relaxed home wear.

In addition to wireless shaping and posture support, SoftestLayer offers designs for different fit preferences. The Smooth Light Minimizer Bra is designed for women seeking a more balanced bust appearance and a smoother look under clothing. The Cotton Front-Closure Bra is created for women who prefer easier wear, front-fastening convenience, and everyday support. Together, these options provide customers with multiple style choices based on lift, smoothing, coverage, closure type, and comfort preferences.

SoftestLayer bras are available through the brand's official website, where customers can explore different bra styles based on their preferred support needs, including wireless shaping, posture support, minimizer coverage, front-closure convenience, and back-smoothing designs. Product pages provide detailed information such as available color and size selections, sizing charts, product features, fabric and fit descriptions, and checkout options.

According to the website, shipping costs are calculated based on the destination and number of items purchased, while selected product pages note an estimated 9-14 business day shipping window after order processing. Customers can also contact SoftestLayer through the support email and phone number listed on the website, with the contact page stating a response time of 24-48 hours Monday through Friday.

With its focus on wireless construction, flexible fabrics, back-smoothing coverage, and everyday wearability, SoftestLayer aims to offer bra options for women seeking comfort-focused support.

About SoftestLayer

SoftestLayer is a women's bra brand focused on soft, supportive, and wearable bras for everyday life. The brand offers a variety of designs, including wireless shaping bras, posture-support bras, minimizer bras, and front-closure styles. SoftestLayer emphasizes comfort-focused construction, flexible fabrics, wireless support, back-smoothing coverage, and wearable designs for everyday use.

For more information, visit: https://softestlayer.com/

Media Contact:

Organization: SoftestLayer Clothing Co.

Contact Person Name: Emily Carter

Website: https://softestlayer.com/

Email: support@softestlayer.com

Address: Heading Ave, West Peoria, IL 61604, United States

City: Illinois

State: IL

Country: United States

SOURCE: SoftestLayer Clothing Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/softestlayer-announces-comfort-focused-bra-collection-designed-for-wir-1172745