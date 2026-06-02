Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Steve Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint"), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their three new ETFs:

SavvyLong (2X) HOOD ETF (TSX: RBNU)

SavvyLong (2X) META ETF (TSX: METU)

SavvyLong (2X) PLTR ETF (TSX: PLTU)





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RBNU, METU and PLTU provide two times leveraged long exposure to Robinhood Markets, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., and Palantir Technologies Inc., respectively. SavvyLong ETFs offer active Canadian investors TSX-listed solutions, trading in Canadian dollars, that enable tactical portfolio positioning.

LongPoint has built a highly specialized ETF platform that is unique within the Canadian ETF marketplace, with multiple distinct families of exceptional ETFs designed to empower Canadian investors. LongPoint was the fastest-growing ETF provider in Canada, on a percentage basis, in 2025, led by an experienced team, focused on designing, building, and launching specialized ETFs for Canadian investors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299822

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange