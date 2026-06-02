With over $1B in assets under management, Blue Cloud Ventures strengthens its commitment to the next generation of AI-driven enterprise software companies

Blue Cloud Ventures (BCV), a venture growth firm focused on investing in enterprise software companies, announced the final close of its fifth fund, Blue Cloud Ventures V (BCV V). This milestone reinforces the firm's continued mission to back category-defining companies that are poised to thrive in the age of AI.

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At the core of BCV's strategy is building deep conviction in and backing companies that possess the potential to define or reshape entire industries. With BCV V, the firm is doubling down on its AI-first investment thesis, aiming to back and support visionary teams on their long-term growth journey as they build the systems that will serve as the backbone of the modern enterprise.

Blue Cloud typically invests between $10 and $30 million as a lead, co-lead, or co-investor. Beyond support with strategy, recruiting, and customer introductions, the firm provides three unique pillars of value: deep operational expertise through a network of 100+ tech founders and CEOs, many of whom are limited partners (LPs) in BCV funds; global expansion support via international LPs and operating partners across Europe, the Middle East and Asia; and specialized capital raising and M&A deal execution expertise leveraging the investment banking background of the team.

"We believe we are in the early innings of a massive structural shift in enterprise software," said Rami Rahal, Founder Managing Partner at Blue Cloud Ventures. "Our focus is to partner with the architects of this shift to ensure they have the runway and strategic support to become the systems-of-record in the AI era."

BCV V has already invested in several market leading companies including:

Exein : An IoT security leader building a "digital immune system" for connected devices

: An IoT security leader building a "digital immune system" for connected devices Forethought : An end-to-end AI-native CX platform

: An end-to-end AI-native CX platform Impact Analytics : An AI-driven retail planning and supply chain optimization platform

: An AI-driven retail planning and supply chain optimization platform Sanity : The modern content operating system for the AI era

: The modern content operating system for the AI era RapidFort : A pioneer in software attack surface optimization and supply chain security

: A pioneer in software attack surface optimization and supply chain security Writer: A leading generative AI platform for the enterprise

BCV V marked its first liquidity event following Zendesk's acquisition of Forethought in March 2026. BCV V led Forethought's $25 million growth round in April 2025, backing its pioneering agentic AI customer service platform.

The success of BCV V was made possible by the unwavering support of our limited partners. Our investor base consists of top-tier institutional investors, family offices, and an extensive network of successful tech entrepreneurs and executives.

"This has been one of the most selective fundraising environments our industry has seen in years. We are incredibly grateful to our LPs, many of whom have been with us since our first fund," said Joel Lou, Founder and Operating Partner at Blue Cloud Ventures. "Their support allows us to remain agile as we navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape."

About Blue Cloud Ventures

Blue Cloud Ventures is a New York-based venture growth firm that invests in leading SaaS, infrastructure, and open-source software companies. BCV has a track record of supporting visionary entrepreneurs from growth to exit, with a portfolio of over 50 category-defining software companies in the United States, Canada and Europe.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Christine Talty

Christine@bluecloudventures.com