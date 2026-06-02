Cint Group AB: Cint comments in relation to the changed composition of the bid consortium in the public offer from TriCarbs BidCo

On 27 April 2026, a bid consortium consisting of Triton Fund 6 ("Triton"), Bolero Holdings SARL ("Bolero"), Patrick Comer and Brett Schnittlich (together, the "Consortium"), acting through TriCarbs BidCo AB (the "Bidder"), announced a public offer to the shareholders in Cint Group AB (publ) ("Cint" or the "Company") to transfer all their shares in the Company to the Bidder at a price of SEK 5.60 in cash per share (the "Offer").

Today on 2 June 2026, the Bidder announced, with reference to the Swedish Securities Council's rulings AMN 2026:18 and AMN 2026:20, that Patrick Comer and Brett Schnittlich are no longer part of the Consortium making the Offer. Patrick Comer and Brett Schnittlich, holding or controlling in aggregate approximately 4.4 per cent of all shares in Cint, have instead undertaken to accept and tender their shares in the Offer. The undertakings to accept the Offer remain valid regardless of whether another party announces an offer to acquire shares in Cint on terms more favourable to the shareholders of Cint than the terms of the Offer.

The Bidder also announced that the acceptance period of the Offer is extended until 22 June 2026 and re-confirmed that the Offer continues to apply on unchanged terms and conditions for the shareholders of Cint.

In other respects, the board of directors of Cint refers to the statement on the Offer published by the Company on 27 April 2026, and to the Bidder's communications regarding the Offer, which are available at www.data-driven-future.com. The Swedish Securities Council's rulings are available at www.aktiemarknadsnamnden.se.

For more information please contact:

Anna Belfrage, Chair of the Board of Directors

Tel: +46 708 252630

Email: ir@cint.com

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint's global network of suppliers including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities.

At Cint, we're feeding the world's curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 700. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.