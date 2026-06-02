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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 17:02 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SynQor, Inc.: SynQor Expands Its Military MCOTS Product Family with the New MCOTS-F-28-T-HE Transient Filter

New DC EMI Filter from SynQor Helps Designers Achieve Military Standards Compliance with Confidence

SALEM, NH / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / SynQor, Inc., announces the new MCOTS-F-28-T-HE transient half-brick filter, the latest addition to its MCOTS product family. Supporting a continuous input range from -40 to 40Vdc and transients up to 210Vdc, this half-brick module is equipped for compatibility across a broad range of military platforms and applications. Designed for the demanding requirements of defense and aerospace applications, this half-brick filter offers advanced surge, spike, and reverse-polarity protection features, enabling standard- and low-input 28Vdc MCOTS converters to meet strict military standards, including MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-1275 B/D, MIL-STD-704, MIL-STD-810G, DO-160E, and DEF-STAN 61-5. Once started, the module will continue to deliver power down to an input voltage of 5.8 Vdc. It can deliver up to 600W or 40A continuously. To minimize stress on the power source during startup, it limits inrush current to approximately 4A, while in stand-by mode, it draws only 12 mA. When subjected to spikes and surges, its input buck stage keeps the output below 50Vdc for further system protection. The filter also includes a pass-through ON/OFF feature, enabling seamless control of downstream converters without degrading system EMI performance.

Boasting the same industry-leading rugged survivability as the rest of the MCOTS line, the MCOTS-F-28-T-HE is encased, allowing for operation in the harshest ground, sea, and air military environments. These ultra-high power density filter modules can be paired with SynQor's DC-DC converters to build military standard compliant systems. This filter streamlines and shortens the design process for systems that must meet some of the harshest military standards worldwide.

Features:

  • High output power: 600W or 40A

  • Wide input range: -40 to 40Vdc

  • Active spike suppression

  • Transients up to 210Vdc

  • Output clamped to 50V through buck stage

  • Once started, continuous operation down to 5.8Vdc

  • Reverse polarity protection

  • Startup inrush: < 4A

  • Low power consumption standby feature: < 12mA

  • Pass through ON/OFF control

Specification Compliance:

  • MIL-STD-461

  • MIL-STD-704

  • MIL-STD-1275 B/D

  • DO-160E

  • DEF-STAN 61-5 (Part 6)/5,6

  • MIL-STD-810G

SynQor's field-proven, highly reliable technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators deliver reliable, dependable solutions for the very competitive military markets. Click here to download the MCOTS-F-28-T-HE datasheet. For more information on this or your other power needs, visit us at www.synqor.com or contact us via your local SynQor representative.

Contact Information:

Website: www.synqor.com
Email: inquiries@synqor.com
Phone: (603)-541-4141

SOURCE: SynQor, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/synqorr-expands-its-military-mcots-product-family-with-the-new-mcots-f-28-t-h-1171702

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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