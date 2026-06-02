Liberty Tax Reports Strong Tax Season Performance Driven By Franchisee Momentum And Productivity Gains

Results highlight the strength of Liberty Tax's franchise model and continued opportunity for entrepreneurs in local tax preparation markets

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Liberty Tax, one of North America's leading tax preparation franchise brands, today announced strong performance for the recent tax season, marked with average per-office performance increasing 6%* year over year.

The company reported improved customer retention and stronger execution across its franchise system nationwide. These gains came during a tax season in which overall federal filing volumes increased only .31%*, highlighting Liberty Tax's ability to outperform broader market trends.

"This tax season demonstrated the power of the Liberty Tax franchise model," said Scott Terrell, CEO of Liberty Tax. "Our franchisees continued to strengthen their positions in local markets across the country. As a result, the momentum we saw this season reinforces our belief that Liberty Tax remains one of the most compelling franchise opportunities in the tax preparation industry."

Liberty Tax attributed the season's performance to several key factors, including enhanced franchisee support, disciplined local marketing efforts, improved customer engagement, and a renewed focus on operational excellence during peak season. Among active locations, customer retention also increased 5%* year over year, reflecting continued improvements in client experience and long-term relationships at the local level.

The company said the results also reflect the impact of continued investments in marketing, technology, training, operations, and field support designed to help franchise owners build businesses designed for long-term operational support and scalability within their communities.

"For entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership, the message is clear: Liberty Tax has momentum," Terrell added. "Tax preparation is an essential, need-based service, and trusted local relationships continue to matter. This season's results demonstrate growth opportunities may exist for franchisees who effectively implement the Liberty Tax system."

Liberty Tax continues to evaluate opportunities for strategic franchise expansion in select markets across the United States while supporting existing franchisees through training, operational resources, marketing support, and technology initiatives.

"As we look ahead, our focus is on building on this momentum," said Terrell. "We remain committed to supporting our current franchisees while continuing to expand the Liberty Tax brand with new owners who want to build businesses in an essential service category."

Prospective franchisees can learn more at www.libertytaxfranchise.com.

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

*Certain statements contained in this release are based on selected preliminary internal operational data for participating Liberty Tax franchised locations in the United States during the 2026 tax season through April 30, 2026. Any references to revenue trends, customer retention, operational performance, or other system metrics reflect aggregated data derived from selected comparable or participating offices and are not necessarily representative of the performance of all Liberty Tax franchised locations. Individual franchisee results vary significantly and are influenced by numerous factors, including geographic market conditions, competition, office size, operating expenses, owner involvement, customer mix, local economic conditions, and other variables. References to operational trends, growth metrics, or business performance are provided solely as historical informational data and should not be interpreted as a representation, forecast, projection, or guarantee of future performance, revenue, or earnings for any franchisee or prospective franchise owner. IRS filing statistics referenced herein are derived from publicly available Internal Revenue Service weekly filing season reports for the 2026 filing season, and any comparisons to overall IRS filing activity are based on Liberty Tax internal analyses of those publicly available figures. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Any franchise offering may be made only through a Franchise Disclosure Document and only in jurisdictions where the franchise has been registered or is otherwise exempt from registration and disclosure requirements.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Liberty Tax

(866) 871-1040

marketing.support@libtax.com

SOURCE: Liberty Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-tax-reports-strong-tax-season-performance-driven-by-franchis-1172663