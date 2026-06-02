Enterprise Health Names Rick Pharr Chief Executive Officer

Proven vertical healthcare SaaS and AI operator joins to accelerate Enterprise Health's growth and scale its workforce health platform across the enterprise market.

FORT WAYNE, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Enterprise Health today announced the appointment of Rick Pharr as Chief Executive Officer. Rick, a proven vertical healthcare SaaS and AI operator known for scaling category-leading companies through periods of rapid growth and operational expansion, joins Enterprise Health at a pivotal growth moment, as demand accelerates for centralized, intelligent and clinically credible workforce health and performance infrastructure.

The workforce health category is undergoing a structural shift as operational continuity, regulatory readiness, clinical governance and workforce availability become enterprise priorities for large employers, including health systems, corporations, government agencies, universities and international organizations. Enterprise Health is purpose-built for this moment, and Rick's appointment positions the company to capture the opportunity ahead.

Rick's background is closely aligned with Enterprise Health's growth stage. He has spent his career taking specialized clinical and operational software companies from founder-led growth to enterprise scale, with a consistent focus on customer experience, retention and operational discipline. That experience aligns directly with what Enterprise Health needs to expand its enterprise customer base and deliver greater value to customers while scaling the impact of its platform.

"We are thrilled that Rick is joining our team to catalyze the next stage of our growth," said Jeff Donnell, President of Enterprise Health. "Rick shares my commitment to crafting and delivering a superior client experience at every point of interaction, and this client-first outlook coupled with demonstrated healthcare and EHS success makes him the right leader at the right time."

Leadership at a Growth Inflection

Jeff Donnell will continue as President of Enterprise Health, partnering closely with Rick to build customer relationships, drive market expansion and reinforce the company's thought leadership position. Doug Horner, founder of Enterprise Health, remains actively engaged in driving innovation. Together, the leadership team is focused on accelerating growth and scaling the impact of the Enterprise Health platform for customers.

"Enterprise Health exists because of the people who trusted us to solve a hard problem in workforce health," said Doug Horner, founder of Enterprise Health. "Bringing Rick in as CEO is about making sure we honor that trust at scale. He knows how to scale platforms like this into category leaders. I'm staying engaged on the innovation that makes this platform special, and I couldn't be more excited about what we build together from here."

About Rick Pharr

He joins Enterprise Health from Kipu Health, where he served as Chief Operating Officer of a category-leading behavioral health EHR used across behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities. Prior to Kipu, Rick served as Senior Vice President of Operations at WebPT, a market-leading rehabilitation therapy EHR, and previously as Chief Customer and Operating Officer at SmartVault Corporation. Across these roles, Rick scaled high-growth vertical SaaS companies to market leadership, with deep expertise in customer success, operational scale and revenue execution. He also helped operationalize AI-driven workflows and automation to improve customer experience, operational scale and clinical efficiency.

"Workforce health is at an inflection point, and Enterprise Health is purpose-built for it with deep clinical credibility, a loyal enterprise customer base and AI woven into the platform long before it became an industry conversation," said Rick Pharr, Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Health. "This team has been building real innovation for clinicians for years, and what's coming next makes that even more exciting. My immediate focus is on our customers, earning their trust, delivering on our commitments and building on the strong foundation that Doug, Jeff and this team have created."

About Enterprise Health

Enterprise Health is the workforce health platform built for the operational, clinical and regulatory demands of complex enterprises. The platform combines occupational and employee health, compliance and surveillance, clinical documentation, immunizations and absence management on an ONC-certified electronic health record foundation. Enterprise Health serves leading health systems, corporations, government agencies and universities.

Learn more at enterprisehealth.com

Media Contact

Mike Impelluso

Chief Marketing Officer, Enterprise Health

mimpelluso@enterprisehealth.com

SOURCE: Enterprise Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/enterprise-health-names-rick-pharr-chief-executive-officer-1172789