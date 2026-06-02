Tortoise Capital Celebrates 15 Years of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (Tortoise Capital), a fund manager focused on energy and infrastructure investing, is today celebrating the 15-year anniversary of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund (TORIX), marking a significant milestone for one of the firm's flagship energy infrastructure investment strategies.

Launched in 2011, TORIX invests primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies that process, store, transport, and market natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, and crude oil (i.e., midstream infrastructure) as well as generate, transport, and distribute electricity (i.e., power and renewable infrastructure).

Over the past 15 years, the strategy has navigated multiple market cycles while maintaining a focus on income generation, disciplined portfolio management, and long-term infrastructure trends shaping the energy economy. Today, TORIX holds a 4-star Overall Morningstar Rating among 90 Energy Limited Partnership Funds, reflecting its long-term risk-adjusted performance.

"Reaching the 15-year milestone for TORIX reflects both the durability of the energy infrastructure sector and the confidence investors have placed in our team over the years," said Mark Marifian, Head of Product at Tortoise Capital. "Energy infrastructure continues to play a critical role in supporting reliable energy delivery, expanding electricity demand, and modernizing the broader energy landscape. With that, we believe the long-term investment opportunity remains compelling."

The strategy underpinning TORIX has evolved alongside the energy sector, expanding its reach as infrastructure demand has increased across traditional energy, natural gas, electricity generation, and emerging power-related themes tied to rising data center and AI-driven electricity consumption.

"As the energy landscape has changed, we have continued to adapt the portfolio while staying grounded in our core investment philosophy," said Matt Sallee, Head of Investments of Tortoise Capital. "We remain focused on identifying high-quality infrastructure businesses with durable cash flows, attractive valuations, and the potential to deliver long-term value for shareholders."

TORIX was also among the earliest adopters of the regulated investment company (RIC) structure within the MLP investment universe. Today, TORIX is one of the oldest continuously operating RIC-based MLP mutual fund or ETF strategy in the market, reflecting the firm's longstanding history of innovation within energy infrastructure investing.

For more information about the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund (TORIX), visit www.tortoisecapital.com.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $11 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2025, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered investment adviser who manages funds that invest primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit www.tortoisecapital.com.

Important Information

Tortoise Capital Advisors is the advisor to the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund.

Before investing in the funds, investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance. The funds' investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory prospectuses and the summary prospectuses (click here) contain this and other important information about the funds. Copies of the funds' prospectus may be obtained by calling 855-TCA-FUND. Read it carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The fund's investment strategy means that the performance of the fund will be closely tied to the performance of the energy infrastructure industry. Companies in the energy infrastructure industry are subject to many risks that can negatively impact the revenues and viability of companies in this industry, including, but not limited to risks associated with companies owning and/or operating pipelines, gathering and processing assets, power infrastructure, propane assets, as well as capital markets, terrorism, natural disasters, climate change, operating, regulatory, environmental, supply and demand, and price volatility risks. Because the fund is "non-diversified" and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer could cause the fund's overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the fund held a more diversified portfolio. Investments in securities of foreign companies involve risks not ordinarily associated with investments in securities and instruments of U.S. issuers, including risks relating to political, social and economic developments abroad, differences between U.S. and foreign regulatory and accounting requirements, tax risks, and market practices, as well as fluctuations in foreign currencies. The mid cap and small cap companies may not have the management experience, financial resources, product or business diversification and competitive strengths of large cap companies.

MLPs are subject to many risks, including those that differ from the risks involved in an investment in the common stock of a corporation. Holders of MLP units have limited control and voting rights on matters affecting the partnership and are exposed to a remote possibility of liability for all of the obligations of that MLP. Investment advisers, including the Adviser, must rely in part on digital and network technologies (collectively "cyber networks") to conduct their businesses. Such cyber networks might in some circumstances be at risk of cyber-attacks that could potentially seek unauthorized access to digital systems for purposes such as misappropriating sensitive information, corrupting data, or causing operational disruption.

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The Morningstar Rating for funds, or "star rating," is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history without adjustment for sales load. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive five stars, the next 22.5% receive four stars, the next 35% receive three stars, the next 22.5% receive two stars, and the bottom 10% receive one star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five- and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36 - 59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60 - 119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

As of 3/31/2026, TORIX was rated against the following number of Energy Limited Partnership Funds over the following periods: 90, 90 and 66 for the three-year, five-year and ten-year time periods. TORIX received four stars for the three- and five-year periods and three stars for the ten-year period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Nothing on this website should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any shares of the fund in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

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SOURCE: Tortoise Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tortoise-capital-celebrates-15-years-of-the-tortoise-energy-infrastr-1172770