Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Spin.AI today announced that its all-in-one SaaS security platform, SpinOne, has been named a 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a leading global media company recognized for building communities in technology and business through live events and digital marketing platforms.





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The MSP Today Product of the Year Award honors standout products and services that are reshaping the managed services landscape, delivered through the Channel and purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of end users. According to the official announcement for this year's winners, SpinOne was selected for its innovation, performance, and its measurable impact on customers and partners alike.

SpinOne is the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered SaaS security and data protection platform, purpose-built to help MSPs and enterprise IT teams safeguard mission-critical SaaS environments. Protecting Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Slack, and Atlassian from a single unified dashboard, SpinOne delivers automated 3× daily backup and rapid recovery, AI-driven ransomware detection and response with a 2-hour recovery SLA, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), Data Leak Prevention, eDiscovery, and enterprise browser security. By consolidating what previously required multiple point solutions into one platform, SpinOne enables MSPs to deliver stronger security outcomes with less complexity, lower operational overhead, and faster incident response for their clients. Trusted by more than 2000 organizations across 100+ countries, SpinOne is recommended by Google for SaaS data protection and recognized by Forrester, Cyber Defense Magazine, and GigaOm for innovation and excellence.

"Being recognized by TMC's MSP Today with the 2026 Product of the Year Award is a tremendous validation of what our team has built," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO and Co-founder of Spin.AI. "MSPs are on the front lines protecting their clients' SaaS data every day, and SpinOne was designed from the ground up to make their jobs easier, combining backup, ransomware protection, posture management, and browser security in one AI-powered platform. This award reflects the trust our partners place in us and our commitment to helping them deliver exceptional security outcomes through the Channel."

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Spin.AI as a 2026 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, SpinOne," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by Spin.AI's commitment to the Channel-empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients."

Winners of the 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will be featured on MSP Today, the definitive resource for managed service providers, as well as across TMCnet's media platforms.

About Spin.AI

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Spin.AI is a leading SaaS security company whose mission is to protect organizations' SaaS data from ransomware, insider threats, data loss, data leakage, and non-compliance. SpinOne, the company's all-in-one SaaS security platform, protects mission-critical data across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Slack for 2000+ organizations worldwide. SpinOne delivers AI-driven capabilities spanning automated backup and recovery, ransomware detection and response, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), enterprise browser security, Data Leak Prevention, and eDiscovery within a single, unified platform. Spin.AI is recommended by Google for SaaS data protection, integrated with Chrome Enterprise Security, and has garnered numerous industry awards. The company has offices across North America and Europe and works with 400+ partners worldwide. For more information, visit spin.ai.

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, MSP Today is committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Learn more at www.msptoday.com.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through its editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC