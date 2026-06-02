mySTAYINN

mySTAYINN Expands Flexible Short-Term Accommodation Solutions for Contractors, Insurance Clients and Healthcare Professionals



02-Jun-2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

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Providing fully equipped guest houses and room rentals designed for professionals who need comfort, flexibility and convenient locations As demand continues to grow for high-quality temporary accommodation across the UK, mySTAYINN is strengthening its position as a trusted provider of short-term letting solutions for contractors , insurance relocation clients, healthcare workers and other professionals seeking a comfortable home away from home. Whether travelling for project-based work, temporary assignments, emergency housing needs or healthcare placements, guests increasingly require accommodation that combines flexibility, affordability and convenience. mySTAYINN addresses these needs through a portfolio of fully furnished guest houses located in strategically selected areas with excellent transport links and access to local amenities. Unlike traditional hotels, mySTAYINN offers guests the option to rent an individual room or book an entire guest house, providing greater flexibility for both solo travellers and larger teams. This approach has proven particularly attractive for contractors working on long-term projects, insurance customers requiring temporary relocation accommodation, and healthcare professionals who need practical, comfortable housing close to their workplace. Why Book with mySTAYINN? One of the key advantages of choosing mySTAYINN is the combination of comfort, convenience and value. Every property is fully equipped to ensure guests have everything they need from the moment they arrive. Each guest house includes furnished bedrooms, high-speed internet access, smart TVs, hair dryers and fully equipped kitchens, allowing guests to enjoy the comforts of home while away for work or temporary assignments. Guests can choose between private room rentals, complete guest house bookings or serviced apartments in Edinburgh and other destinations across the United Kingdom, making the accommodation suitable for individuals, small teams and larger groups. This flexibility enables organisations to find practical housing solutions tailored to their specific requirements and budgets. Another significant benefit is the variety of locations available. mySTAYINN carefully selects properties in well-connected areas, offering convenient access to business centres, hospitals, construction sites, transport networks and local services. This helps reduce commuting times and provides a more comfortable experience for guests during their stay.As workforce mobility continues to increase and organisations seek cost-effective accommodation alternatives, flexible short-term letting providers are becoming an essential part of the housing ecosystem. For more information about available properties and accommodation options, visit www.mystayinn.com or contact the mySTAYINN team directly to discuss specific requirements.

Pav Masutes CEO of Masutes Group +443333355658 guests@mystayinn.com



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