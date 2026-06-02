Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 2 June 2026 at 12.00pm, all resolutions were passed on a poll.

Ordinary Resolutions

to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 January 2026

to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 January 2026

to approve the final dividend of 3.89p for the year ended 31 January 2026

to re-elect Bridget Guerin as a Director of the Company

to re-elect Graham Paterson as a Director of the Company

to re-elect Mike Prentis as a Director of the Company

to re-appoint the auditor, Ernst & Young LLP

to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration

to authorise the Directors to allot securities

Special Resolutions

to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights

to authorise the Directors to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified

that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days

The votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For (including Chairman's Discretion) % Votes Against % Votes withheld Resolution 1 9,331,287 99.77% 21,818 0.23% 164,419 Resolution 2 9,249,747 99.23% 72,187 0.77% 195,590 Resolution 3 9,268,506 99.35% 60,557 0.65% 188,461 Resolution 4 9,327,364 99.72% 25,784 0.28% 164,376 Resolution 5 9,049,741 97.17% 263,312 2.83% 204,471 Resolution 6 8,621,475 92.56% 692,543 7.44% 203,506 Resolution 7 9,010,747 96.75% 302,306 3.25% 204,471 Resolution 8 9,308,277 99.70% 27,978 0.30% 181,269 Resolution 9 9,299,852 99.54% 42,580 0.46% 175,092 Resolution 10 9,300,273 99.44% 52,558 0.56% 164,693 Resolution 11 9,251,532 98.93% 100,339 1.07% 165,653 Resolution 12 9,088,136 97.17% 264,389 2.83% 164,999 Resolution 13 9,295,912 99.40% 56,570 0.60% 165,042

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares shown as voted "For" or "Against". As at 29 May 2026, the Company had 49,826,436 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 20,483,822 shares are held in Treasury. Accordingly, the total voting rights, carrying one vote each, are 29,342,614. The above tables represent the number of votes registered . A copy of the full text of Resolutions 10 to 13 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: National Storage Mechanism | FCA These proxy results together with a shareholder presentation will be available shortly on Company's website at www.artemisfunds.com/futureleaders

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

2 June 2026