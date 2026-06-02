Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC (the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 2 June 2026 at 12.00pm, all resolutions were passed on a poll.
Ordinary Resolutions
- to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 January 2026
- to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
- to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 January 2026
- to approve the final dividend of 3.89p for the year ended 31 January 2026
- to re-elect Bridget Guerin as a Director of the Company
- to re-elect Graham Paterson as a Director of the Company
- to re-elect Mike Prentis as a Director of the Company
- to re-appoint the auditor, Ernst & Young LLP
- to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration
- to authorise the Directors to allot securities
Special Resolutions
- to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights
- to authorise the Directors to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified
- that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days
The votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For (including Chairman's Discretion)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes withheld
|Resolution 1
|9,331,287
|99.77%
|21,818
|0.23%
|164,419
|Resolution 2
|9,249,747
|99.23%
|72,187
|0.77%
|195,590
|Resolution 3
|9,268,506
|99.35%
|60,557
|0.65%
|188,461
|Resolution 4
|9,327,364
|99.72%
|25,784
|0.28%
|164,376
|Resolution 5
|9,049,741
|97.17%
|263,312
|2.83%
|204,471
|Resolution 6
|8,621,475
|92.56%
|692,543
|7.44%
|203,506
|Resolution 7
|9,010,747
|96.75%
|302,306
|3.25%
|204,471
|Resolution 8
|9,308,277
|99.70%
|27,978
|0.30%
|181,269
|Resolution 9
|9,299,852
|99.54%
|42,580
|0.46%
|175,092
|Resolution 10
|9,300,273
|99.44%
|52,558
|0.56%
|164,693
|Resolution 11
|9,251,532
|98.93%
|100,339
|1.07%
|165,653
|Resolution 12
|9,088,136
|97.17%
|264,389
|2.83%
|164,999
|Resolution 13
|9,295,912
|99.40%
|56,570
|0.60%
|165,042
Notes:
- Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
- A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares shown as voted "For" or "Against".
- As at 29 May 2026, the Company had 49,826,436 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 20,483,822 shares are held in Treasury. Accordingly, the total voting rights, carrying one vote each, are 29,342,614. The above tables represent the number of votes registered .
- A copy of the full text of Resolutions 10 to 13 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: National Storage Mechanism | FCA
- These proxy results together with a shareholder presentation will be available shortly on Company's website at www.artemisfunds.com/futureleaders
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
2 June 2026