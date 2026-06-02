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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 17:12 Uhr
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Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 2 June 2026 at 12.00pm, all resolutions were passed on a poll.

Ordinary Resolutions

  1. to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 January 2026
  1. to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
  1. to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 January 2026
  1. to approve the final dividend of 3.89p for the year ended 31 January 2026
  1. to re-elect Bridget Guerin as a Director of the Company
  1. to re-elect Graham Paterson as a Director of the Company
  1. to re-elect Mike Prentis as a Director of the Company
  1. to re-appoint the auditor, Ernst & Young LLP
  1. to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration
  1. to authorise the Directors to allot securities

Special Resolutions

  1. to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights
  1. to authorise the Directors to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified
  1. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days

The votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For (including Chairman's Discretion)%Votes Against%Votes withheld
Resolution 1 9,331,287 99.77% 21,818 0.23% 164,419
Resolution 2 9,249,747 99.23% 72,187 0.77% 195,590
Resolution 3 9,268,506 99.35% 60,557 0.65% 188,461
Resolution 4 9,327,364 99.72% 25,784 0.28% 164,376
Resolution 5 9,049,741 97.17% 263,312 2.83% 204,471
Resolution 6 8,621,475 92.56% 692,543 7.44% 203,506
Resolution 7 9,010,747 96.75% 302,306 3.25% 204,471
Resolution 8 9,308,277 99.70% 27,978 0.30% 181,269
Resolution 9 9,299,852 99.54% 42,580 0.46% 175,092
Resolution 10 9,300,273 99.44% 52,558 0.56% 164,693
Resolution 11 9,251,532 98.93% 100,339 1.07% 165,653
Resolution 12 9,088,136 97.17% 264,389 2.83% 164,999
Resolution 13 9,295,912 99.40% 56,570 0.60% 165,042

Notes:

  1. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
  2. A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares shown as voted "For" or "Against".
  3. As at 29 May 2026, the Company had 49,826,436 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 20,483,822 shares are held in Treasury. Accordingly, the total voting rights, carrying one vote each, are 29,342,614. The above tables represent the number of votes registered .
  4. A copy of the full text of Resolutions 10 to 13 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: National Storage Mechanism | FCA
  5. These proxy results together with a shareholder presentation will be available shortly on Company's website at www.artemisfunds.com/futureleaders

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

2 June 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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