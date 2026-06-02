BCII Enterprises Inc. Announces Aurica Tokenization as First Licensed Customer of Its Coupon Token Platform

Aurica to License the Platform for 60 Million Tokens to Power the First Gold Token Built on Coupon Token Architecture; Companies Target Fourth Quarter 2026 Launch

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTCID:BCII) ("BCII" or the "Company"), a ?nancial technology ?rm focused on the commercialization of its patent-pending Coupon Token architecture, today announced that Aurica Tokenization, Inc. ("Aurica"), a Nevada-domiciled commodity-tokenization company focused on physically-backed gold and strategic-mineral tokens, has executed a licensing agreement to deploy the Coupon Token platform for 60 million tokens, becoming the Company's ?rst announced commercial customer.

Under the terms of the agreement, BCII will receive 0.6 percentage points of the total 6% trading tax - 0.3% on the buyer and 0.3% on the seller - representing approximately 10% of the total trading tax collected on transactions across the licensed platform, creating a recurring revenue stream for BCII tied to platform activity. Aurica will use the licensed Coupon Token architecture to power the Aurica Token, a 1:1 physically-backed gold token, pairing it with a ?xed, consumption-based monthly discount coupon as described in a jointly authored whitepaper referenced in this release.

This announcement follows the June 1, 2026 announcement by M2i Global, Inc. and Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR) of a Letter of Intent with Aurica for gold tokenization, under which Aurica has engaged a Super Coupon Token platform to power Aurica Token distribution - each coupon embedding a smart contract granting holders the right to acquire newly-minted Aurica Tokens at a 5% discount to spot, with an 11-month token life and a 10-month annual trading window, after which expired and exercised coupons reaggregate to the Aurica treasury for redeployment in subsequent minting cycles.

The agreement builds on BCII's existing technology stack, deployed with technology partner Horizon Globex GmbH ("Horizon Global") on a Horizon-powered Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain, and on the very favorable accounting treatment opinion BCII previously received for its Coupon Token program. The companies are targeting a fourth quarter 2026 commercial launch of both the Coupon Token and the gold token.

Daniel Walsh, Executive Chairman and Chief Operating O?cer of Aurica Tokenization, stated: "We are excited to be the ?rst announced customer of BCII's Coupon Token platform. As one of the two founders of BCII Enterprises Inc. and co-founder of Aurica Tokenization Inc., we could not have a better partner than BCII and Horizon Global to complete the technology and oversee both the Coupon Token and gold token architecture. As the whitepaper that is referenced in this press release - co-written by myself and Joseph M. Salvani, CEO of BCII and co-founder and CEO of Aurica - explains, this puts our tokenization concept at the forefront of the massive tokenization tidal wave hitting world markets."

Joseph M. Salvani, CEO of BCII Enterprises Inc., stated: "The ability to utilize our Coupon Token architecture with the ?rst gold token to use it puts Aurica's token in rare?ed air. It enables a retail buyer from anywhere in the world with a cell phone to generate a gold investment simultaneously using a ?xed, consumption-based coupon. We encourage people to read the attached whitepaper. The successful launch of these two tokens in the fourth quarter of 2026 will add huge value for BCII and SOAR shareholders."

Whitepaper

The jointly authored whitepaper, The Gold-Coupon Token Architecture: A Self-Funding, Regulation-Aligned Design for Retail Gold Tokenization, is available: https://www.flipsnack.com/996DF5AA9F7/bcii-tokenization-aurica-6-1-26.

About the Coupon Token Platform

Coupon Token is a blockchain-based, patent-pending system designed to transform traditional discounting and promotional programs into a tokenized, tradeable ?nancial asset. The platform supports primary issuance, transfer, redemption, and secondary trading via a mobile application, with instant stablecoin settlement and Ethereum Layer-2 security. The MVP of the Coupon Token and Super Coupon Token platform was delivered by Horizon Globex in May 2026.

About BCII Enterprises Inc.

BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTCID:BCII) is a ?nancial technology ?rm focused on the commercialization of its patent-pending Coupon Token architecture, deployed in partnership with Horizon Globex GmbH on a Horizon-powered Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain. About Aurica Tokenization, Inc. Aurica Tokenization, Inc. is a Nevada-domiciled commodity-tokenization company focused on physically-backed gold and strategic-mineral tokens, whose ?rst product - the Aurica Token - is a 1:1 physically-backed gold token. About Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SOAR) Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SOAR) is a technology company focused on building scalable software and data solutions that improve the reliability and intelligence of high-stakes business decisions. The company's Parslee Document Intelligence platform enhances the performance of leading large language models (LLMs) by adding deterministic structure and auditability to complex documents such as contracts and SEC ?lings. Through its pending acquisition of M2i Global, Volato is expanding into the critical minerals sector-leveraging its software expertise to bring greater transparency, traceability, and operational intelligence to supply chains essential for U.S. national security and advanced technologies. For more information visit: www.flyvolato.com . Investor & Media Contact: BCII Enterprises Inc. Joseph M. Salvani, CEO j oe@bciienterprises.com Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated fourth quarter 2026 launch, expected revenue from the licensing arrangement, accounting treatment, and the anticipated bene?ts to BCII and SOAR shareholders. Tokenization and blockchain technologies involve significant business, regulatory, cybersecurity, operational, liquidity, and market risks. Regulatory treatment of digital assets remains evolving and may change materially. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may di?er materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. SOURCE: BCII Enterprises Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bcii-enterprises-inc.-announces-aurica-tokenization-as-first-licensed-1172737