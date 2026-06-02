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PR Newswire
02.06.2026 17:24 Uhr
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Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Consumer Drones Market to Hit USD 13.1 Billion by 2031, Driven by Growing Demand for Aerial Photography & Videography, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the consumer drone's market size is expected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2025 to USD 7.1 billion in 2026 and reach USD 13.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.1%. Market growth is being driven by declining battery and camera component costs, enabling manufacturers to offer longer flight times and advanced features at competitive prices. Rising demand for aerial content creation and increasing popularity of lightweight drones under 250 g are expanding the consumer base. At the same time, software capabilities such as obstacle avoidance, subject tracking, and stable connectivity are becoming key differentiators across products.

Consumer Drones Market Trends and Drivers

Falling Camera Component Costs Expand Consumer Drone Accessibility: Improved camera technology is becoming standard across consumer drones, making high-quality aerial imaging accessible to a wider audience. As advanced features become more common, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on software capabilities such as intelligent flight modes, obstacle avoidance, and seamless connectivity to stand out in a competitive market. This shift is accelerating innovation while making consumer drones easier and more appealing for everyday users.

"Analysis of the consumer drones market is most valuable when it reflects both evolving demand patterns and competitive dynamics across regions. Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework grounded in primary industry engagement and structured data validation, providing decision-makers with a transparent basis for assessing market developments and strategic priorities" says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Declining Lithium-Ion Battery Prices Improve Drone Affordability and Performance: Falling battery costs are helping make consumer drones more affordable while enabling manufacturers to improve flight performance, safety, and overall user experience. This trend is lowering barriers for new buyers and allowing brands to offer feature-rich products across different price segments. As battery technology continues to improve, longer flight times and enhanced functionality are expected to support broader adoption of consumer drones.

Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the consumer drones market, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities, continuous product innovation, and expanding consumer adoption. China remains a major hub for drone development, while growing regulatory support and rising interest in drones across countries such as India, Japan, and Australia are creating new growth opportunities for the market.

North America remains a key market for consumer drones, supported by strong interest in outdoor recreation, travel, and digital content creation. A large base of drone users, along with evolving regulatory frameworks, continues to support market growth. Demand is also being driven by frequent product upgrades and increasing adoption among content creators and hobbyists.

Consumer Drones Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Multi-Rotor
  • Fixed-Wing
  • Hybrid

By Flight Range

  • Less than 4 km
  • 4 to 8 km
  • More than 8 km

By Weight Class

  • Nano/Micro (Less than 250 g)
  • Mini (250 g to Less than 2 kg)
  • Small (2 to Less than 5 kg)
  • Medium (More than 5 kg)

By Application

  • Photography and Videography
  • Racing and Sports
  • Recreational
  • Environmental and Wildlife Observation
  • Education and Training

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/consumer-drones-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Consumer Drones Companies

  • SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Parrot Drones SAS
  • Autel Robotics Co., Ltd.
  • Skydio, Inc.
  • Yuneec (ATL Drone)
  • Holy Stone
  • RYZE Tech Co., Ltd.
  • Freefly Systems Inc.
  • Zero Zero Robotics
  • WALKERA (Guangzhou Huake Technology Co., Ltd.)
  • FIMI Technology Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Potensic Intelligent Co., Ltd.
  • BETAFPV
  • Jianjian Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial Co., Ltd.

Industry Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Space-Based Solar Power Market Size : The space-based solar power market is projected to grow from USD 0.71 billion in 2026 to USD 4.61 billion by 2041, at a CAGR of 13.24%, driven by increasing investments in next-generation renewable energy technologies, advancements in space launch capabilities, and growing interest in continuous, weather-independent power generation from space.

Anti-Drone Market share: - The Anti-Drone Market is valued at USD 2.47 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 8.42 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 27.83% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing security concerns around unauthorized drone activities, rising adoption of counter-UAV systems for defense and critical infrastructure protection, and growing demand across airports, public venues, and government facilities to mitigate potential threats.

Get More Information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/anti-drone-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Military Sensors Market Trends: The military sensors market is projected to grow from USD 13.04 billion in 2026 to USD 17.35 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.89%, driven by increasing defence modernization programs, rising demand for advanced surveillance and targeting systems, and growing integration of sensors across land, air, and naval platforms for enhanced situational awareness and operational efficiency.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses?seeking?comprehensive, actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence?possesses?a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This?expertise?translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and?logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/5999610/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consumer-drones-market-to-hit-usd-13-1-billion-by-2031--driven-by-growing-demand-for-aerial-photography--videography-says-mordor-intelligence-302788800.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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