Astana, Kazakhstan, June 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - A business delegation led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), John Lee, and organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), began its visit to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on 1 June. During the visit, a total of 43 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and announcements were signed, covering areas including trade and commerce, investment, financial services, technology, aviation, and green finance. These agreements further strengthened trade, economic and industrial cooperation among Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and Kazakhstan, fully leveraging Hong Kong's unique role as the country's two-way services platform and supporting enterprises in tapping opportunities in Central Asia.The delegation will conclude its Kazakhstan visit tomorrow and depart for Uzbekistan to further explore business and trade cooperation among Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and Central Asian countries under the Belt and Road Initiative.To promote business collaboration, the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC jointly hosted a business luncheon today, attracting more than 300 business leaders and senior officials.John Lee, the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, said at the luncheon: 'Kazakhstan has, for centuries, connected Eastern and Western civilisations, serving as a bridge of commerce, culture and innovative ideas. That legacy continues today. From the port of Khorgos to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Kazakhstan is now a business and logistics hub linking China, our country, and Europe. Rich in oil and mineral resources, and rapidly developing and diversifying, Kazakhstan is a regional economic powerhouse. Hong Kong, a pivotal player in the Belt and Road Initiative, looks forward to working with Kazakhstan in creating mutual opportunities.'Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: 'Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia, accounting for 53% of the region's GDP in 2025. Under its Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, the country is actively promoting economic diversification, with the goal of becoming one of the world's top 30 most developed economies by 2050, demonstrating strong growth potential. This visit has enhanced local enterprises' understanding of Hong Kong's advantages as a superconnector and super value-adder. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, we believe substantial cooperation opportunities will emerge across various sectors, including logistics infrastructure, green finance, digital economy, agricultural upgrading and food processing. The model of Mainland enterprises going global with Hong Kong while leveraging the HKTDC platform will create new opportunities for collaboration with Central Asia.'Following previous visits to Qatar and Kuwait last year, this delegation once again brings together the strengths of Hong Kong and Mainland enterprises. The delegation comprises 70 business leaders from Hong Kong and enterprise representatives from 17 provinces and municipalities across the Chinese Mainland, covering a wide spectrum of sectors, including financial and professional services, logistics and transportation, innovation and technology, trade, green industries, energy and mining, biopharmaceuticals, the automotive industry as well as the media. For the first time, representatives from journalism associations, including The Newspaper Society of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong News Executives' Association, have joined the delegation, in line with the Policy Address's initiative to enable local media to develop their overseas network and tell the Hong Kong story.During their stay in Kazakhstan, the delegation met with senior representatives from government bodies, chambers of commerce and major corporations, including the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'Atameken', 'Baiterek' National Investment Holding, Halyk Bank and Samruk-Kazyna. They exchanged views on strengthening bilateral trade ties and industrial collaboration and explored opportunities to leverage Hong Kong as a platform for broader regional cooperation.The delegation also visited Astana Hub and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to gain insights into the latest developments in innovation and technology as well as financial services in Kazakhstan.According to available data, Kazakhstan's GDP is projected to grow by 4.6% in 2026, reaching approximately US$360.5 billion, to maintain its position as the largest economy in Central Asia and among the world's top 50 economies. Uzbekistan's GDP is forecast to grow by 6.5% in 2026, reaching approximately US$181.5 billion, with its GDP in US dollar terms having doubled between 2017 and 2025. Overall, the IMF forecasts GDP growth for Central Asia and the Caucasus at 6.2% in 2025 and 4.8% in 2026, higher than the global average of 3.1%.During its Kazakhstan visit, the delegation facilitated 43 MoUs and announcements, including:1.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken"2.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)3.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Satbayev University4.Airport Authority and Almaty International Airport5.Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken"6.Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Commex HK Link Digital Trading Company Limited and Eurasian Trading System Export' International Commodity Exchange (ETSE)7.Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and JINGSH CONSULTING LLP8.Chinese Manufacturers Association and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken"9.Cyberport and Astana Hub10.Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development in Kazakhstan11.Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and Astana International Exchange (AIX)12.Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)13.Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks and Astana Hub14.Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Ltd. and Astana Hub15.The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken"16.Law Society of Hong Kong and National Bar Association of Kazakhstan17.BOCHK and Bank of China Kazakhstan and Baiterek18.BOCHK and Bank of China Kazakhstan and Samruk Kazyna19.Bosera International Asset Management Limited and JSC "Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan"20.Cathay Pacific and Almaty International Airport and Almaty City Government (Tourism Development)21.China International Capital Corporation Limited and Freedom Holdings22.China International Capital Corporation Limited and Samruk Kazyna23.China International Capital Corporation Limited and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)24.China International Capital Corporation Limited and Air Astana25.Deloitte and Universal Energy Co., Ltd.26.Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Dasco Capital Ltd.27.Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)28.Goldford Group and Gas Energy Solution LLP29.Hong Kong News executives' Association and The Newspaper Society of Hong Kong and Khabar Agency JSC30.Jardine Matheson and KIDF31.Jiaxin International Resources Investment Limited and Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan32.Koln 3D Technology (Medical) Limited and Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology33.PCCW and Kazakhtelecom34.PCCW and Khabar Agency JSC35.SCMP and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)36.SCMP and GOBI PARTNERS and Astana Hub and Khan Tengri Innovation Hub37.Soy-Sky FarmTech Company Limited (Hong Kong) and JSC NC Food Contract Corporation of Kazakhstan38.Standard Chartered Bank and Development Bank of Kazakhstan39.Templewater and Freedom Holdings40.The Standard and Freedom Horizons41.Standard Chartered Bank and Hangzhou CIEC Group Co., Ltd.42.Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Gold Astrum LLC43.Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Jiangsu Solicitude Medical Technology (Group) Limited and Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLPIn addition, during the Central Asia visit, non-delegation members also signed a number of MoUs in academic, cultural or other collaboration areas:1.A-Grade Energy Ltd and Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan2.A-Grade Energy Ltd and Freedom Holdings3.China Mobile International Limited and Qazpost-YTO4.HKT and Education University of Hong Kong5.City University of Hong Kong and JSC "Center for International Programs under the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan6.City University of Hong Kong and Satbayev University7.Education University of Hong Kong and Nazarbayev University8.Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Nazarbayev University9.Thei and BILIM-INNOVATION International Social Foundation10.Thei and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National UniversityPhoto download: https://bit.ly/49zcFUnDuring its visit to Kazakhstan, the delegation facilitated 43 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and announcementsTo promote business collaboration, the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC jointly hosted a business luncheon, attracting more than 300 local business leaders and senior officials. John Lee, the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, said at the luncheon: 'Kazakhstan has, for centuries, connected Eastern and Western civilisations, serving as a bridge of commerce, culture and innovative ideas. That legacy continues today. From the port of Khorgos to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Kazakhstan is now a business and logistics hub linking China, our country, and Europe. Rich in oil and mineral resources, and rapidly developing and diversifying, Kazakhstan is a regional economic powerhouse. Hong Kong, a pivotal player in the Belt and Road Initiative, looks forward to working with Kazakhstan in creating mutual opportunities.'Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said at the luncheon: 'Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia, accounting for 53% of the region's GDP in 2025. Under its Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, the country is actively promoting economic diversification, with the goal of becoming one of the world's top 30 most developed economies by 2050, demonstrating strong growth potential. This visit has enhanced local enterprises' understanding of Hong Kong's advantages as a superconnector and super value-adder. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, we believe substantial cooperation opportunities will emerge across various sectors, including logistics infrastructure, green finance, digital economy, agricultural upgrading and food processing. The model of Mainland enterprises going global with Hong Kong while leveraging the HKTDC platform will create new opportunities for collaboration with Central Asia.'The delegation visited Astana Hub to gain insights into the latest developments in the innovation and technology sectorMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.