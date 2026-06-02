New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Precoro, a procurement centralization and automation platform that delivers enterprise-level capabilities to mid-market organizations, today announced an API integration with BILL (NYSE: BILL), the intelligent finance platform trusted by nearly half a million businesses to manage, move, and maximize their money. Through this integration, mid-market finance and procurement teams can now connect purchasing workflows directly to payment execution, helping them reduce manual work, eliminate financial blind spots, and automate the full procure-to-pay cycle.

Precoro

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"We're focused on giving mid-market companies enterprise-level control without the complexity of traditional ERP systems," said Andrew Zhyvolovych, CEO of Precoro. "Integrating with BILL allows us to connect procurement and payments into one continuous workflow, giving teams real-time visibility and enabling them to scale efficiently while maintaining full control over every transaction."

As companies grow, procurement, approvals, invoicing, and payments are often managed across separate systems, creating gaps between purchasing decisions and financial execution. This disconnect forces finance teams to rely on manual reconciliation, work with delayed or incomplete data, and apply controls inconsistently-leading to errors, late payments, and limited visibility into actual cash flow and liabilities.

The BILL API integration addresses this challenge by connecting Precoro's spend governance to BILL throughout the entire procurement process. Organizations that have established procurement policies and approval workflows in Precoro can now ensure that only validated, pre-approved spend flows into BILL for payment, and receive real-time payment status updates in Precoro through the integration. This creates a seamless P2P workflow where every transaction is validated before payment and fully traceable after, giving teams complete visibility and confidence in every dollar spent.

"At BILL, innovation is driven by the real-world needs of the nearly half a million businesses we serve," said Mike Cieri, Chief Product Officer at BILL. "As businesses grow, their financial systems must scale with them. We design our technology to connect seamlessly with the tools finance teams rely on every day. By integrating with Precoro through our API, we're helping customers unify critical workflows so they can operate more efficiently and scale with confidence."

Highlights of the BILL integration:

Through the integration with BILL, customers can:

Enforce proactive spend governance across all entities: Ensure every purchase aligns with budgets and company policies before any commitment is made, effectively eliminating overspend and maverick buying.

Ensure every purchase aligns with budgets and company policies before any commitment is made, effectively eliminating overspend and maverick buying. Accelerate purchasing and invoice processing with AI-powered precision: Replace manual data entry with AI for intake, receipts, and invoices, paired with automated three-way matching, ensuring that only validated, pre-approved data flows into BILL for seamless payment execution.

Replace manual data entry with AI for intake, receipts, and invoices, paired with automated three-way matching, ensuring that only validated, pre-approved data flows into BILL for seamless payment execution. Eliminate financial blind spots with real-time synchronization: Gain a unified view of spend through a robust two-way sync that updates payment statuses instantly across both platforms, giving teams total clarity on cash flow and upcoming financial commitments.

Gain a unified view of spend through a robust two-way sync that updates payment statuses instantly across both platforms, giving teams total clarity on cash flow and upcoming financial commitments. Scale complex operations through connected workflows: Support multiple subsidiaries and high transaction volumes by streamlining P2P workflows, allowing growing teams to manage more spend without increasing administrative headcount.

The Precoro and BILL integration is available today.

About Precoro

Precoro is an AI-powered procurement centralization and automation platform that enables businesses to centralize procurement across multiple subsidiaries, improving visibility and control over spend and reducing risks from fragmented processes.

To learn more, visit: https://precoro.com/.

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Source: PRNews OU