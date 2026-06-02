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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
02.06.26 | 14:58
29,050 Euro
+1,64 % +0,470
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,05029,19018:18
29,15029,19016:51
PR Newswire
02.06.2026 17:54 Uhr
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EQT Real Estate sets target fund size for EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VII at USD 6 billion

RADNOR, Pa., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate has set the target size for EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VII (or the "Fund") at USD 6 billion. The actual fund size is dependent on the outcome of the fundraising process and may be higher or lower than the target size. The Fund's investment strategy and commercial terms are expected to be materially in line with the predecessor fund, EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VI.

The predecessor fund, EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VI, is as of today approximately 80 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication). Management fees for EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VII may be charged on committed capital from the initial closing of the Fund (or a later date designated by EQT in its reasonable discretion). Following the commitment period, management fees on the Fund will be based on net invested capital.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-real-estate-sets-target-fund-size-for-eqt-exeter-industrial-value-fund-vii-at-usd-6-billion,c4356095

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4356095/4126994.pdf

Press Release, EQT Real Estate EIVF VII, 02062026

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/dsc02013,c3543173

DSC02013

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-real-estate-sets-target-fund-size-for-eqt-exeter-industrial-value-fund-vii-at-usd-6-billion-302788877.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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