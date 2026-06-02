Exousia Pro, Inc.: NexTel Medical Corp. Executes Definitive Purchase Agreements to Acquire JumpstartRx and NueVistraMed, Expanding Telehealth Footprint and Accelerating Maxasome Commercialization

Acquisitions bring immediate $135,000 in monthly recurring revenue prior to near-term scaling initiatives; Transaction structured as non-dilutive to $MAJI shareholders.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTel Medical Corp. (f/k/a Exousia Pro, Inc.) (OTCPK: MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader specializing in proprietary exosome-based delivery systems, today announced a major milestone in its corporate growth strategy with the execution of Definitive Purchase Agreements to acquire two prominent telehealth and clinical solutions platforms: JumpstartRx and NueVistraMed

The strategic acquisitions immediately inject $135,000 per month in baseline revenue into NexTel's portfolio, with substantial near-term revenue expansion anticipated as several high-margin clinical initiatives come online later this year.

Transaction Details and Financial Structure Under the terms of the definitive agreements, NexTel will acquire both entities for a total consideration of $8 million, consisting of $2 million in cash and $6 million in preferred stock. The transaction is structured to align performance with long-term shareholder value, featuring a $1 million performance-based bonus upon the achievement of specific revenue projections, alongside structured claw-back provisions if designated operational benchmarks are not achieved. [Supplemental Information filed June 2, 2026].

Significantly, NexTel intends to utilize proceeds from its LMMY shares to fund the transaction. Consequently, there will be no share dilution to existing $MAJI stockholders. The final closing of the transaction is anticipated to take place within 60 to 75 days, subject to the delivery of audited financial statements for both JumpstartRx and NueVistraMed.

Strategic Synergy & Revenue Growth Drivers The current combined baseline revenue of $135,000 per month represents highly scalable future revenue streams poised for immediate integration, including recurring high-margin injectables and nationwide testosterone prescriptions across all associated clinics, which generate a baseline of an anticipated $4.00 per script.

Furthermore, this transaction serves as a massive operational launchpad for NexTel's upcoming proprietary product line, Maxasome. The combined platforms bring an established distribution network consisting of more than 1,500 online clinics and 350 brick-and-mortar medical facilities, providing an instant, highly receptive commercial channel for NexTel's patent-protected and patent-pending exosome technologies.

Executive Commentary

"We are thrilled to officially welcome JumpstartRx, NueVistraMed, and their visionary founder, Casey Barksdale, to the NexTel family," said Matt Dwyer, President of NexTel Medical Corp. "Casey and his team will be instrumental drivers of our expansion into the multi-billion-dollar wellness industry. Crucially, their existing infrastructure will directly propel the commercial rollout of Maxasome. Casey has already provided invaluable insights into novel clinical applications for exosomes. Together, we have formulated a product line that we believe vastly outperforms current market alternatives, and his team is uniquely positioned to maximize its commercial adoption."

Casey Barksdale, Founder of JumpstartRx and NueVistraMed, added:

"As an organization deeply committed to clinical excellence, patient outcomes, and medicine affordability, this merger represents an extraordinary milestone. Joining forces with NexTel allows us to execute a highly consolidated, aggressive effort to bring next-generation diagnostic tests and therapies to market through diversified distribution channels. Our unified goal is clear: empower providers to detect health issues earlier through advanced screening, and leverage our robust pharmaceutical partnerships to enhance patient quality of life and longevity."

Portfolio Company Overviews

About JumpstartRx (www.Jumpstartrx.com) JumpstartRx is an innovative, direct-to-consumer telehealth platform tailored to integrate seamlessly with large organizations, enterprise employers, and affinity groups. The platform provides members with streamlined, cost-effective access to essential wellness medications, optimizing workforce health while directly enhancing the corporate bottom line. JumpstartRx differentiates itself by delivering cutting-edge medicine delivery systems and sustainable pharmaceutical discounts for everyday families.

About NueVistraMed (www.NuevistraMed.com) NueVistraMed is a comprehensive, institutional ecosystem for medical clinics, empowering healthcare providers with immense collective buying power. The company provides over 1,850 combined digital and physical clinics with priority access to leading wellness pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, proprietary credit card processing, and integrated employee benefits. Committed to improving patient outcomes, keeping pace with medical technology, and enhancing clinical profitability, NueVistraMed provides partners with patent-pending delivery systems designed for rapid absorption and superior bioavailability. The company also maintains a strategic manufacturing agreement with a prominent 503B compounding facility to produce highly affordable, accessible testosterone therapies.

About NexTel Medical Corp.

NexTel Medical Corp. (OTCPK: MAJI) is a pioneering biotechnology leader at the forefront of exosome research, clinical diagnostics, and wellness accessibility. The Company specializes in developing proprietary, next-generation, exosome-based delivery systems and non-invasive screening tools designed to revolutionize both therapeutic and diagnostic modalities. By leveraging proprietary filtration and stabilization techniques, NexTel provides high-purity, additive-free solutions for the future of personalized medicine.

Following its strategic acquisitions of JumpstartRx and NueVistraMed, NexTel's rapidly expanding telehealth and clinical solutions division bridges the gap between complex biotechnology innovation and direct clinical application. Serving a network of over 1,850 online and brick-and-mortar clinics nationwide, NexTel is uniquely positioned to accelerate the launch of its commercial product pipeline, including its flagship Maxasome line, while driving immediate revenue growth and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development and commercialization of NexTel Medical Corp's products. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. NexTel Medical Corp's forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of NexTel Medical Corp., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

NexTel Medical Corp.

info@nextelmedical.com

www.nextelmedical.com

X: @NexTelMedical