São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Brasil DNA, in partnership with NEX, announced a new international promotional initiative highlighting Mato Grosso do Sul as one of Brazil's leading destinations for ecotourism, cultural experiences, and regional gastronomy. The initiative aims to strengthen the state's international visibility beyond the Pantanal by promoting its biodiversity, traditions, and authentic travel experiences.

Known for being home to the Pantanal, one of the largest wetlands in the world, Mato Grosso do Sul has increasingly positioned itself as a destination that combines sustainability, nature tourism, and cultural diversity. According to Brasil DNA, the state offers immersive experiences that connect visitors with local traditions, regional cuisine, and some of Brazil's most significant natural attractions.





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As part of the initiative, NEX is promoting curated nature-based travel experiences across Bonito and the Pantanal, two of Brazil's most recognized ecotourism destinations. Created with the purpose of connecting travelers to authentic encounters with nature, the company combines sustainability, local expertise, and personalized services to deliver immersive experiences throughout the region.

The initiative highlights experiences ranging from crystal-clear rivers and underwater caves to wildlife safaris, cultural immersion, and conservation-focused tourism activities. According to the organizations, the itineraries were designed for travelers seeking biodiversity, adventure, and meaningful connections with the natural environment of South America.

Brasil DNA is also highlighting the gastronomy of Mato Grosso do Sul as one of the destination's main cultural assets. Influenced by Indigenous traditions, neighboring South American countries, and immigrant communities, the state's cuisine reflects the historical and cultural diversity of the region.





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Among the regional specialties promoted through the campaign are arroz carreteiro, traditionally associated with cattle drivers who traveled across the region, Pantanal-style barbecue, and sobá, a Japanese-inspired dish that became one of Campo Grande's main gastronomic symbols. Local ingredients such as pintado, pacu, yerba mate, and pequi reinforce the strong connection between regional cuisine and the Pantanal and Cerrado biomes.

The initiative also emphasizes Mato Grosso do Sul's natural attractions and ecotourism experiences. Among the destinations highlighted by Brasil DNA and NEX is Buraco das Araras, recognized for its biodiversity and large population of red macaws, attracting visitors interested in wildlife observation and environmental tourism.

Another attraction promoted through the initiative is the Bodoquena region, known for its crystal-clear rivers, waterfalls, trails, and mountainous landscapes. Attractions such as the Rio Salobra Canyon and the natural pools formed by the Betione River reinforce the state's positioning as one of Brazil's leading ecotourism destinations.





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According to Brasil DNA and NEX, the initiative also seeks to promote the cultural diversity that defines Mato Grosso do Sul. Influenced by Indigenous peoples, Portuguese colonization, and immigrant communities from Paraguay, Bolivia, Japan, and southern Brazil, the state has developed traditions that remain present through local events, rodeos, gastronomy, and regional customs.

By combining biodiversity, cultural heritage, gastronomy, and sustainable tourism experiences, Mato Grosso do Sul continues to strengthen its position as one of Brazil's most authentic and diverse destinations for international travelers.

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Source: Brasil DNA