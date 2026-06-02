Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier die nächste Quantum-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913302 | ISIN: FR0000062796 | Ticker-Symbol: 9VP
Stuttgart
02.06.26 | 18:03
9,780 Euro
+3,82 % +0,360
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAISON POMMERY & ASSOCIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAISON POMMERY & ASSOCIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,54010,55018:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2026 18:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maison Pommery & Associés enters into exclusive negotiations with Henkell International for a strategic partnership

Financial Press Release
Maison Pommery & Associés enters into exclusive negotiations with Henkell International for a strategic partnership

Reims, 2 June 2026

Maison Pommery & Associés (Euronext Paris, ISIN FR0000062796, Euronext Brussels, ISIN NSCBE0002798) announces that it is entering into exclusive negotiations with Henkell International for a two-month period regarding a proposed strategic combination that would include Henkell International becoming a majority shareholder in Maison Pommery & Associés.

This proposed partnership between two family-owned groups would create a global player in sparkling wine, benefiting from a portfolio of strong and complementary brands, as well as an international commercial presence. At this stage, the discussions remain subject to due diligence work, the parties' agreement on the execution of contractual agreements, and, where applicable, the obtaining of required authorizations and consultations. There is no guarantee at this stage that the ongoing negotiations will result in a transaction.

Maison Pommery & Associés has established an ad hoc committee within its Board of Directors, composed of a majority of independent directors, to monitor these discussions in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders. The company will inform the market in due course of the progress and outcome of these discussions. In this context, Maison Pommery & Associés specifies that the General Meeting called to approve the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, initially scheduled for 4 June 2026, will be postponed until after 30 June.

In the meantime, Maison Pommery & Associés will continue its activities in the ordinary course of business, with priority given to operational continuity, supporting its teams, preserving the quality of its brands, and maintaining strong relationships with its partners.

Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group also has a presence in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.
Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels.
(Code "POMRY" (Paris & Bruxelles); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, the Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts:

Maison Pommery & Associés:Press:
Franck Delval, Directeur Financier
+33 3 26 61 62 34?
comfi@maisonpommery.fr		Laurent Poinsot?
+33 1 53 70 74 77?
lpoinsot@image7.fr?		Caroline Simon?
+33 1 53 70 74 65?
caroline.simon@image7.fr
-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.