London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Sends, the payment platform for individuals and businesses, announced its compliance with internationally recognised information security and privacy standards ISO 27001 and ISO 27701. With this achievement, Sends confirms the highest standards of data protection, operational security, and privacy management across its financial technology ecosystem.

Sends

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ISO 27001 is the global benchmark for information security management systems (ISMS), ensuring organisations implement controls to protect sensitive information and mitigate cybersecurity risks. ISO 27701 extends these principles to privacy information management, establishing a framework for the responsible handling and protection of personal data.

"As a fintech company operating in a rapidly evolving digital environment, trust and security are fundamental to everything we do," said Alona Shevtsova, CEO at Sends. "Compliance with ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 reflects our ongoing investment in robust security infrastructure, transparent privacy practices, and enterprise-grade risk management."

The compliance milestone demonstrates Sends' dedication to:

Protecting customer and partner data through internationally recognised security controls

Strengthening privacy governance and personal data management practices

Supporting regulatory readiness and operational resilience

Delivering secure and scalable financial solutions for global businesses

As fintech adoption accelerates worldwide, Sends continues to prioritise compliance, security, and innovation to support clients with reliable payment and financial infrastructure solutions.

It is also worth noting that Alona Shevtsova participated in panel discussions at the PAY360 Conference 2026, where she spoke about balancing evolving regulatory requirements with rapid technological innovation. The junior team at Sends also takes part in hackathons to expand the project's vision and adopt new industry practices.

For more information about Sends and its services, visit sends.co.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299826

Source: Sends