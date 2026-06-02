DJ LightOn launches a sovereign SaaS offering to simplify enterprise integration of document AI.

LIGHTON LightOn launches a sovereign SaaS offering to simplify enterprise integration of document AI. 02-Jun-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LightOn launches a sovereign SaaS offering to simplify enterprise integration of document AI Paris, 2 June 2026 LightOn, a leading French provider of secure AI for sensitive data, announces LightOn Console, its open-access platform for developers and independent software vendors (ISVs). With this software infrastructure, LightOn provides organizations with an API that enables them to deploy a ready-to-use, sovereign, and flexible data search and analysis engine in minutes. "AI agents, intelligent virtual assistants capable of automating complex tasks, are being deployed at scale across enterprises," said Igor Carron, CEO and co-founder of LightOn. "To be effective, however, they need to access and understand an organization's internal documents so they can ground their responses. Until now, companies faced a dilemma: build a custom search system themselves at significant cost, or entrust their confidential data to U.S. technology giants. With LightOn Console, we now offer them a third option." Simple technology building blocks to replace months of development LightOn simplifies work for technical teams. With LightOn Console, developers gain direct access to three ready-to-integrate connection building blocks, or API endpoints: -- /parse: reads, decodes, and automatically structures all types of documents, including complex formats such as tables, forms and scanned PDFs. Powered by LightOnOCR-2, a state-of-the-art model created by LightOn. -- /extract: identifies and extracts key information instantly from large volumes of data and non-standardized documents. -- /search: a semantic search tool that enables AI to retrieve information intelligently, far beyond simple keyword matching. /search is based on the LateOn and DenseOn models. This architecture relies on advanced analysis technologies developed by LightOn while remaining fully compatible with market standards. Built-in sovereignty With LightOn Console, LightOn aims to become the reference document search infrastructure for production AI applications in Europe, compatible with the main models on the market and sovereign. With this self-service launch, LightOn is making available to all developers the industrial technology that previously powered LightOn's custom projects. This software infrastructure is already used daily by major public-sector organizations and large industrial groups, including Région Île-de-France, AFNIC, Infocom'94, Orange Business, Sodern and Europrop International. Developers and software vendors building AI products can now access, in minutes, the same technology used by organizations with strict security and compliance requirements. A transparent billing model With LightOn Console, the two offerings move away from the opaque pricing models used by major market players: -- The API offering is based on a free license and billing tied to actual usage volume. -- The Business offering is based on a paid license and billing tied to actual usage volume. Companies can test the tools free of charge in a secure trial environment, with no commitment, and choose the offering that best meets their needs. To learn more about LightOn Console: console.lighton.ai. About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI platform designed to help organizations connect advanced AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, frugal and secure, enabling organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn solutions serve sectors including finance, industry, healthcare, defense and the public sector. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA PME plans and has been qualified as an "Entreprise innovante" by Bpifrance. To learn more: www.lighton.ai LightOn contacts SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Investor Relations LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Financial Press Relations Media Relations Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR LightOn Console ENG

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext Ticker: ALTAI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2338232 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2338232 02-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2338232&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)