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WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
02.06.26 | 14:48
4,000 Euro
-1,60 % -0,065
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0854,14518:43
3,9604,00015:42
Dow Jones News
02.06.2026 18:21 Uhr
209 Leser
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LightOn launches a sovereign SaaS offering to simplify enterprise integration of document AI.

DJ LightOn launches a sovereign SaaS offering to simplify enterprise integration of document AI. 

LIGHTON 
LightOn launches a sovereign SaaS offering to simplify enterprise integration of document AI. 
02-Jun-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
LightOn launches a sovereign SaaS offering to simplify enterprise integration of document AI 
  
Paris, 2 June 2026 
 
LightOn, a leading French provider of secure AI for sensitive data, announces LightOn Console, its open-access platform 
for developers and independent software vendors (ISVs). With this software infrastructure, LightOn provides 
organizations with an API that enables them to deploy a ready-to-use, sovereign, and flexible data search and analysis 
engine in minutes. 
 
"AI agents, intelligent virtual assistants capable of automating complex tasks, are being deployed at scale across 
enterprises," said Igor Carron, CEO and co-founder of LightOn. "To be effective, however, they need to access and 
understand an organization's internal documents so they can ground their responses. Until now, companies faced a 
dilemma: build a custom search system themselves at significant cost, or entrust their confidential data to U.S. 
technology giants. With LightOn Console, we now offer them a third option." 
 
Simple technology building blocks to replace months of development 
LightOn simplifies work for technical teams. With LightOn Console, developers gain direct access to three 
ready-to-integrate connection building blocks, or API endpoints: 
 
   -- /parse: reads, decodes, and automatically structures all types of documents, including complex formats 
  such as tables, forms and scanned PDFs. Powered by LightOnOCR-2, a state-of-the-art model created by LightOn. 
 
   -- /extract: identifies and extracts key information instantly from large volumes of data and 
  non-standardized documents. 
   -- /search: a semantic search tool that enables AI to retrieve information intelligently, far beyond simple 
  keyword matching. /search is based on the LateOn and DenseOn models. 
This architecture relies on advanced analysis technologies developed by LightOn while remaining fully compatible with 
market standards. 
 
Built-in sovereignty 
With LightOn Console, LightOn aims to become the reference document search infrastructure for production AI 
applications in Europe, compatible with the main models on the market and sovereign. 
 
With this self-service launch, LightOn is making available to all developers the industrial technology that previously 
powered LightOn's custom projects. This software infrastructure is already used daily by major public-sector 
organizations and large industrial groups, including Région Île-de-France, AFNIC, Infocom'94, Orange Business, Sodern 
and Europrop International. 
 
Developers and software vendors building AI products can now access, in minutes, the same technology used by 
organizations with strict security and compliance requirements. 
 
A transparent billing model 
With LightOn Console, the two offerings move away from the opaque pricing models used by major market players: 
 
   -- The API offering is based on a free license and billing tied to actual usage volume. 
   -- The Business offering is based on a paid license and billing tied to actual usage volume. 
Companies can test the tools free of charge in a secure trial environment, with no commitment, and choose the offering 
that best meets their needs. 
 
To learn more about LightOn Console: console.lighton.ai. 

About LightOn 
 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI 
platform designed to help organizations connect advanced AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated 
architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, frugal and secure, enabling organizations to 
industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn solutions serve sectors including finance, industry, 
healthcare, defense and the public sector. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and 
PEA PME plans and has been qualified as an "Entreprise innovante" by Bpifrance. To learn more: www.lighton.ai 
 
LightOn contacts 
  
 
                     SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
                     Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                     Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                     lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
                     Financial Press Relations 
Media Relations 
 
 
                     Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua DERDEGA - +33 7 63 77 73 20 
 
 
                     jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR LightOn Console ENG 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2338232 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2338232 02-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2338232&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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