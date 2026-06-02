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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 18:38 Uhr
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MSV, Inc.: Rythmia Life Advancement Center Ranks #1 in the World for Verified Plant Medicine Reviews, Surpassing All Competitors Combined

SPIN Magazine's analysis finds the only medically licensed plant medicine facility on the planet holds more independently verified TripAdvisor and Google reviews than the nine next-ranked centers worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the world's only medically licensed plant medicine retreat, has been ranked #1 globally in SPIN Magazine's definitive independent analysis of verified TripAdvisor and Google reviews across the top plant medicine retreat centers worldwide. With 3,294 combined verified reviews, Rythmia surpasses the total of all nine competing centers on the list combined.

The full analysis, "Plant Medicine Retreats in 2026: The Definitive Comparison," is available to read here.

The SPIN ranking, which evaluated some of the leading retreat centers in the plant medicine space by independently verified review counts across both platforms, found Rythmia's nearest competitor held 908 combined reviews. Rythmia's total of 3,294 represents more than three times that figure.

"One center on this list is medically licensed. One has a board that includes Martin Luther King III and Jack Canfield. One has more independently verified reviews than all the others combined," the report states. "They are the same center."

Founded by Gerard Powell in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Rythmia has served more than 24,000 guests since 2016, operating weekly retreats without interruption for nearly a decade. The center reports a 98% self-reported miracle rate among guests, with 93.42% reporting the miracle actively working in their lives six months after their stay. Six-month follow-up surveys also reveal a 63% reduction in addiction, a 56% reduction in anxiety and depression, a 70% reduction in trauma and PTSD, and a 73% reduction in suicidal ideation among those who completed the program.

"This recognition from SPIN reflects what our team has poured into Rythmia since day one. Every detail, every protocol, every ceremony is built around one thing: the safety and transformation of our guests. When the numbers speak this clearly, it tells us that the care is being felt." -Gerard Powell, Founder, Rythmia Life Advancement Center

As the only plant medicine facility in the world to hold a medical license, Rythmia employs licensed Costa Rican physicians and nurses, giving guests a level of medical accountability and peace of mind that no other plant medicine center in the world can offer.

Rythmia's Board of Directors includes Jack Canfield, Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Martin Luther King III, Cesar Millan, Rev. Dr. Iyanla Vanzant, Toni Ko, Ron White, Frank Biden, and Marc Kielburger, each of whom attended the program as a paying guest before joining the board.

Rythmia is located in Guanacaste, one of five Blue Zones identified as rare regions of the world where people live measurably happier, healthier, and longer lives, with some of the highest concentrations of centenarians on the planet. The seven-night program includes four plant medicine ceremonies, yoga, meditation, personal development classes, breathwork, organic farm-to-table dining, and spa amenities.

For more information, visit rythmia.com.

Media Contact
Jennifer Sodini
Email: press@rythmia.com

SOURCE: MSV, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/rythmia-life-advancement-center-ranks-%231-in-the-world-for-verified-plant-medicine-reviews-su-1172820

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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