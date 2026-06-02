FundCanna's Free "Days On Hand" Calculator Shows Dispensaries How Much Cash Is Trapped in Their Inventory

Benchmarking tool turns a routine retail metric into a cash-flow read - surfacing more than $800,000 in trapped capital for one mid-sized dispensary in early testing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / FundCanna , the largest dedicated provider of working capital to operators in the regulated cannabis industry, announced the launch of its Days On Hand Inventory Calculator , a free tool that shows dispensary operators how much cash is tied up in their inventory and where they may be able to free it up. By benchmarking a retailer's inventory against industry data, the calculator turns a routine operating metric into a read on cash flow, margins and growth.

Cash is the constant pressure point for dispensary operators - too much capital tied up in product that isn't moving, or too little on hand to restock what is. The calculator targets that directly through a metric called "days on hand," which measures how long inventory sits before it sells and is one of the biggest drivers of a company's cash conversion cycle, liquidity and profitability. Through the tool, operators can now benchmark their own number against industry data to see how much cash their inventory may be trapping, and how much they could put back to work.

While many dispensaries track sales through point-of-sale reporting or spreadsheets, few can see how their inventory compares with peers, or how much cash is locked inside it. Days on hand is standard across nearly every major retail sector, from apparel to big box, but this marks the first time it has been systematically adapted and benchmarked for cannabis.

FundCanna built the calculator from publicly available market data and anonymized insights from more than 6,000 underwriting files and funded clients over the past five years. The result is a real-time read on whether a dispensary is overstocked, understocked or within an optimal range, typically 20 to 35 days depending on operating model. It also shows how much cash that inventory is tying up.

"Inventory is one of the biggest cash flow problems in cannabis, but most operators have not had an easy way to benchmark what efficiency really looks like," said Adam Stettner, founder and CEO of FundCanna. "If you carry too much, you are tying up hundreds of thousands of dollars unnecessarily. If you carry too little, you risk losing sales you may never get back. There is an optimal level that maximizes cash flow and profitability, and what we have done is use real industry data to help operators see where they stand relative to that. In under a minute, they can better understand how inventory is impacting the business and where there may be opportunities to improve."

Early testing with existing operators validated the calculator's accuracy. In multiple cases, results aligned closely with internally built financial models, replicating spreadsheet-based inventory analysis in a fraction of the time and giving operators a faster way to see a number that has long driven retail profitability.

The calculator is built to surface exactly that kind of trapped cash. In one anonymized example, a mid-sized dispensary carrying more than 70 days of inventory identified more than $800,000 in excess capital sitting on its shelves. By moving closer to optimal levels, the operator could free that cash, increase inventory turns and improve margins without increasing sales.

The same tool flags the opposite problem: operators holding too little inventory and protecting cash at the expense of revenue. There, FundCanna's ReadyPaid Buy Now, Pay Later solution lets dispensaries add inventory without an immediate cash outlay, aligning payments with revenue cycles while paying suppliers upfront. ReadyPaid was built to address the industry's ongoing liquidity challenges, including billions in delayed receivables across the supply chain.

Stettner added: "Where this becomes actionable is when operators use that insight to make real-time decisions. The goal isn't simply to reduce inventory. It's to optimize inventory. Operators still need product on the shelf to drive revenue. The calculator helps identify the opportunity, while ReadyPaid helps execute on it."

More broadly, the Days On Hand Calculator reflects FundCanna's strategy to combine capital with data-driven tools that help operators make better financial decisions. By giving dispensaries immediate insight into inventory efficiency, and connecting those insights to financing solutions when appropriate, the company aims to position itself not just as a source of capital, but as a source of financial intelligence, helping operators identify inefficiencies, improve liquidity and make more informed growth decisions.

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of non-real estate capital to the cannabis industry. The funding products FundCanna offers are customizable, flexible, renewable and reliable. The financing offered is designed exclusively for cannabis operations and the ancillary companies that support the industry. For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has created finance products that have provided $20 billion to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. Adam Stettner, founder and CEO, has successfully founded and run finance companies for 20 plus years, earning numerous national awards and recognition notably including EY's Entrepreneur of the Year and seven showings on the Inc. 500/5000. Stettner and his team have focused their efforts exclusively on financing licensed cannabis operators and ancillary providers since 2021. For more information about cannabis financing, visit FundCanna.com .

Media Contact:

fundcanna@kcsa.com

SOURCE: FundCanna

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fundcannas-free-%22days-on-hand%22-calculator-shows-dispensaries-how-muc-1172813