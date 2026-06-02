Los Altos, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - A healthcare marketing technology company that works with medical and dental practices, has announced the launch of its new HIPAA-compliant healthcare marketing AI agents. These agents are designed to help practices improve their efficiency, automate their routine marketing tasks, and enhance patient engagement. They are now available as part of PatientGain's PLATINUM monthly service at no extra cost.

PatientGain.com Launches Healthcare Marketing AI Agents Using Human-In-The-Loop Technology



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These new AI agents use Human-In-The-Loop, or HITL, technology that combines the speed and execution of artificial intelligence automation with human review and approval. While the AI agents do much of the heavy lifting, such as drafting patient responses, analyzing data, helping optimize campaigns, and supporting patient-facing communications, the final outputs are still reviewed by trained human marketing specialists, ensuring that they're able to meet the standards of the HIPAA before being sent to patients or published online. This hybrid framework provides a way to combine generative AI speed with human oversight, compliance review, and human empathy.



Many healthcare providers and their staff can find themselves stretched thin by the day-to-day marketing functions necessary to run a healthcare practice, and the new AI agents support by helping with tasks such as answering patient questions, tracking phone calls, scheduling appointment-related interactions, generating marketing content, managing social media & Email campaigns, improving online reputation workflows, and tracking performance through analytics dashboards. All of the AI tools provided by PatientGain comply with HIPAA regulations, supporting not just patient acquisition and retention, but the efficiency, growth, and compliance of the practice as well.



Given the importance of both accuracy and empathy in modern healthcare marketing, the HITL workflow ensures it by allowing AI agents to create initial drafts for social media posts, email campaigns, blogs, and other marketing assets. It is then reviewed for accuracy, tone, and regulatory tones by the human agent before it is submitted for final approval.

These new HITL AI agents are just a part of the broader healthcare marketing platform provided by PatientGain. They are able to provide a whole host of services, including medical and dental SEO, healthcare website design, patient communication tools, appointment tools, social media engagement, chatbots, online reputation management, and more. The AI agents, as part of the PLATINUM service, simply offer a new and smarter way to carry out many of the tasks involved in a modern healthcare marketing campaign.

Healthcare providers, dental practices, and practice managers interested in learning more about how healthcare marketing AI agents improve their businesses can take a look at PatientGain's website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299223

Source: Plentisoft