XFolio AI (xfolio.ai), a Paris-based treasury and cash management technology group, has acquired Absolute Payment Solutions (APS) (https://www.absolutepayments.com/), one of a select number of Pay.UK-accredited Bacs service providers in the UK. This acquisition creates an integrated platform spanning Bacs and all payment types, open banking, risk management, and treasury-giving UK corporates of all sizes the tools to manage cash and execute payments in one place.

APS's Bacs accreditation underpins payment services relied upon daily by organisations across both the public and private sectors, from SMEs running payroll and direct debit collections to large corporates processing high-volume payment flows. While enterprise payment platforms often demand significant scale and budget, and lighter solutions trade capability for speed of setup, APS and XFolio together deliver accredited Bacs infrastructure combined with advanced treasury intelligence across SWIFT, API, H2H, and EBICS rails-without the enterprise price tag or capability compromises.

The combined offering will be brought to market both directly and through a growing partner and financial institution channel. Banks, accountants, and intermediaries see a clear opportunity to deepen relationships with their clients by offering integrated payment and treasury capabilities alongside their existing services.

Dyfan Williams, joining as GM and Group Operating Partner, said: "Payments simplified, treasury unified is what this combination delivers. Bacs accreditation gives us the credibility and infrastructure to serve customers at every scale, and XFolio brings AI-driven forecasting, risk management, and multi-rail payment connectivity to complete the picture. For partners and financial institutions, this is a compelling way to add real value to their client relationships."

Anis Rahal, founder of XFolio AI, added: "Our strategy is organic growth complemented by targeted acquisitions, supported by institutional investors. The UK payments market has been underserved by solutions that genuinely connect treasury and payments, and we are building the platform and partner network to change that."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About XFolio

XFolio (www.xfolio.ai) delivers modern treasury and cash management solutions that help organisations optimise liquidity, reduce risk and automate financial operations. XFolio's platform combines analytics, workflow automation, and integrations to support treasury teams and financial institutions worldwide.

About APS

Absolute Payments (Absolute Payment Solutions Ltd) is a UK-based fintech company that provides cloud-based payment and banking solutions to businesses, specialising in BACS-approved software and services. The company focuses on simplifying payment processes through scalable, secure platforms and API integrations tailored to modern business needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602312059/en/

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David Lecuyet pr@xfolio.ai